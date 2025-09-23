What We’re Doing To Improve Access To Justice In Lagos, By Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed the resolve of his administration to remove every impediment to access to justice in the state. The governor spoke yesterday at a thanksgiving service held at the Christ Church Cathedral Marina, to officially usher in the 2025/2026 new legal year.

Speaking through his wife, Dr Claudiana SanwoOlu, the governor highlighted several milestones achieved by his administration to improve access to justice.

According to him, these include the launch of new practice directions on noncustodial sentencing in September 2025, a first-ofits-kind initiative in Nigeria, as well as investments in judicial infrastructure, technology and welfare.

Among the projects cited were the new commercial court in Tapa, Lagos Island, aimed at transforming the administration of justice and boosting the ease of doing business; the newly completed residential apartments for magistrates and legal officers in Ketu; and a new Deputy Sheriff Warehouse in Majidu to secure properties tied to ongoing court cases.

The governor also spoke on ongoing reforms in case management, digitalisation of court processes and the use of alternative dispute resolution methods, describing Lagos as “a shining example for the rest of the nation.” “Behind every case file and number, there are real lives, families and communities whose trust in justice we must never let down. This tradition of thanksgiving reminds us that our roles as leaders, lawyers and judges are a divine calling”, Sanwo-Olu said.

While reaffirming his commitment to strengthening justice delivery, judicial independence and ongoing reforms, the governor described the third arm of government as a vital pillar of democracy, noting that an independent and brave bench is essential to the rule of law and to safeguarding citizens’ rights.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, for leading the judiciary “safely and successfully” through the previous legal year.

He also commended judges and members of the Bar for their “resilience, dedication and sacrifices” which, he said, had been crucial to upholding the principles of justice, fairness and integrity in Lagos State.

In his remarks, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lamented what he described as a “season of ignorance” in the country, where unverified opinions from social media content creators are increasingly shaping discourse on law, governance and other sensitive matters. In his message, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, commended the unwavering support of the state government to the judiciary.

He described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy as strong pillars of the administration of justice in Lagos. In his homily message, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), Rt Rev Dr James Olusola Odedeji, called on leaders at all levels to embrace righteousness, integrity and justice as the bedrock of national stability, prosperity and divine favour.