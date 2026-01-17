What We’re Doing To Ensure Security In S’West – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has reiterated his commitment to the security of the South-West and the country at large.

Iba Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), made this known while speaking at the 8th anniversary of his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo by the late Alaafin of Oyo, HRM Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event was held at Regency Hall, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, January 17.

According to him, he made several efforts to collaborate with South-West governors on security matters through letters and public statements, but received no response. Despite this, he said his office has continued to play a critical role in safeguarding the region.

“We respond to security issues both spiritually and physically. I reached out to the South-West governors to partner with us on security. I issued statements and made efforts to work together, but there was no response.

“Some OPC members are currently providing security in many parts of the South-West, contributing about 40 per cent to the security of the region.

“The Aare-in-Council also convened an emergency meeting to prevent the invasion of bandits into the South-West.

“Afterwards, we held a press conference where we called for external support in the fight against insecurity. It was after this that the United States of America came into the country to help drive some bandits away,” he said.

He added that the South-West is being protected both physically and spiritually under his leadership.

Speaking on cultural promotion, Iba Adams stressed that progress would be difficult for any people who neglect their culture.

He noted that the Olokun Festival Foundation, under his leadership, promotes 35 cultural festivals annually without external or internal grants, despite the huge financial commitment involved.

He explained that while some festivals last between three and seven days, the Olodumare Festival runs for 21 days every year.

He also observed that Yoruba people are increasingly embracing their cultural identity by wearing traditional attire at events, adding that he had consistently advocated Yoruba unity even before becoming Aare Ona Kakanfo.

“We also engage in humanitarian activities. We are involved in charity work and award scholarships to many students every year.

“I am not afraid that the Aare Ona Kakanfo will die early. Out of the past 14 Aares, only five died early; others lived long. Attempts are made on the life of the Aare Ona Kakanfo every day, but God will not allow them to overcome us,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ambassador Olugbenga Onasanya, popularly known as Eko, recalled that Iba Gani Adams was installed as Aare Ona Kakanfo on June 13, 2018, by the late Alaafin of Oyo, HRM Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

He said the installation ceremony was hosted by the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, whom he described as a lover of Yoruba culture.

“The late Governor Ajimobi hosted all of us, and we appreciated him for that. Aare Gani Adams has been performing his duties creditably as the Generalissimo of Yorubaland. His impact across Yorubaland is evident.

“At the installation, the late Alaafin described him as a modern Aare because of his commitment to promoting Yoruba culture.

“For eight years, he has surpassed expectations. He has engaged Yoruba communities in the diaspora, unified security networks across Yorubaland, organised security summits, and awarded scholarships to students in the South-West,” he said.

The anniversary celebration, attended by traditional rulers, stakeholders, and OPC members, featured goodwill messages, traditional dances, and cultural performances.