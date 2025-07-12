What voters should know as Lagos set for local government elections

Oladipupo Awojobi

As over seven million voters prepare to cast ballots across 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs, and 376 wards today, Lagos State has entered a critical phase as the local governments that are closer to the grassroots will have new leaders.

The long-awaited local government elections was organised by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

LASIEC officially issued notice on April 12, setting electoral proceedings in motion.

Since then, activities had included: April 18–July 9: Campaigns and rallies, June 18–25: Deadline for substituted nominations, June 28: Voter register displayed in wards, July 5: List of validated candidates published, July 12: Main election day, with run-offs, if needed, scheduled for July 19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his party’s leadership are betting on retention of all 57 council seats after their sweeping 2021 victory.

Lagos State Police Command has announced a ban on all vehicular movement from 6a.m. to 3 p.m. on election day; citing safety concerns.

Exemptions apply only to: Emergency vehicles (ambulances, fire services).

Accredited LASIEC officials, observers, and media (with ID tags).

Armed escorts, private security, sirens, and covered plates are strictly prohibited near polling venues.

Lagos has mobilised security forces under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to patrol all polling and collation centers.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, assured citizens that enforcement would respect human rights and urged public vigilance and cooperation.

State messaging emphasised that “this is more than a political exercise;” it’s a chance to deepen grassroots democracy and sustain local development.

LASIEC Chairman, Hon. Justice Omobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile, (ret’d) called for peaceful conduct and confidence in a fair electoral process.

What voters should know

Polling starts at 8 a.m. and ends by 2 p.m. on July 12.

3 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Lagos Police Command said on Wednesday that the movement restriction will begin in the early hours of the day.

In a statement, the command said the “total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State” will end by 3pm.

“The restriction of vehicular movement will apply to all roads and waterways within Lagos State jurisdiction,” the statement added.

However, some sets of persons were excluded from the restriction on movement.

The police said, “Essential services such as those on medical emergency, and other emergency responders and their workers, the duly accredited officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), and accredited election observers and media practitioners on election coverage accredited by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“Identification tags: All the security agencies personnel and other stakeholders, including the media and election observers accredited by LASEIC for the election, will be in possession of and wear their identification tags certified by LASEIC throughout the election.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public in Lagos State, that an elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure security, safety, peaceful and orderly conduct of the Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025 in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

“To this end, the Lagos State Police Command in full agreement with the other security and safety agencies complimenting the Police under the Interagency Consultative Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) in Lagos State and other critical stakeholders in the election, putting into cognizance foremost Public interest to enable adequate security, peaceful conduct and safety before, during and after the election, and also to effectively implement the robust security arrangements to protect and safeguard the election, the electorates, LASEIC officials and adhoc staff and electoral processes and other members of public not participating in the election, hereby wishes to announce and inform the the general public in Lagos State of total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State from 3am on Saturday 12th July, 2025 till 3pm of same Saturday 12th July, 2025. This restriction will be strictly enforced across the entirety of Lagos State. The restriction of vehicular movement will apply to all roads and waterways within Lagos State jurisdiction.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the following additional measures have been put in place as follows:

(i) Prohibition on Armed Escorts and Security aides in the polling units and collations centers: Police escorts and Armed Security aides are strictly prohibited from accompanying their principals to polling units or collation centers. This measure is to prevent any undue influence or intimidation during the election.

(ii) Ban on indiscriminate use of Sirens and covered number plates: The use of sirens at or in the vicinity of polling units and collation centers is prohibited. Furthermore, only vehicles designated for essential services such as ambulances.”

Bring your Permanent Voter Card (PVC)—and wear ID tags if you’re an accredited observer or official.

Why Nigerians Are Not Voting: The growing apathy in local government elections

Despite being the closest tier of government to the people, local government elections in Nigeria continue to witness massive voter apathy, raising concerns about the credibility of grassroots democracy in the country. Across states—from Lagos to Rivers, Kano to Enugu—poor voter turnout has become the defining feature of council polls.

The Disconnect: Government closest, yet most ignored

The 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria are meant to serve as the engine rooms for rural development, primary health care, basic education, and other social services. Ironically, they are the least engaged by the electorate.

On paper, the local government system offers opportunities for citizens to influence decisions that affect their immediate environment. However, reality paints a different picture: polling units are empty, voter enthusiasm is absent, and candidates often emerge through pre-arranged processes rather than true democratic competition.

Alarming statistics

In several recent local government elections, turnout has fallen below 10% of registered voters:

In the 2021 Lagos LG elections, voter turnout was estimated at less than 11%, despite the state’s population of over 20 million.

In Kano, one of Nigeria’s most politically vibrant states, the 2021 LG polls recorded widespread boycott and low participation.

In Anambra and Rivers, observers reported polling units that opened and closed without recording any voters.

These figures pale in comparison to general elections where turnout, though also on a decline, is relatively higher.

What drives the apathy?

Perceived lack of credibility

Most Nigerians believe that local elections are predetermined. With State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) under the control of state governors, the ruling party often sweeps all seats; fueling the belief that the elections are rigged or irrelevant.

Poor awareness and sensitization

Unlike national elections run by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), local polls are poorly publicised. Many voters are unaware of the election dates, polling locations, or the candidates themselves.

Limited impact of local government

Years of neglect and mismanagement have rendered many LGAs ineffective. Citizens feel no impact of their local councils and, therefore, see no value in voting for them.

Lack of civic education

Many Nigerians do not understand the structure and importance of the local government system. Schools and media rarely emphasize civic responsibilities, leaving large portions of the population disengaged.

Security and logistical challenges

Movement restrictions on election days, fear of violence, and logistical disarray discourage participation, especially in rural communities.

What can be done?

Electoral reforms

Advocates have long called for the independence of SIECs, urging for a unified electoral body or at least stronger regulation to ensure credible LG elections.

Public enlightenment

Continuous civic education; especially targeting the youth and rural populations—is critical. Media and civil society must play a proactive role in mobilizing voters.

Transparent primaries and open debates

Political parties must democratise their candidate selection process and encourage open debates to make LG elections more competitive and appealing.

Accountability and visibility

Elected chairmen and councillors must engage their communities through projects, reports, and regular town hall meetings to demonstrate that votes truly matter.

Democracy at Risk?

Voter apathy in local government elections is a clear sign of democratic fatigue and systemic mistrust. If the trend is not reversed, it could further weaken Nigeria’s already fragile democratic institutions.

To reclaim grassroots democracy, Nigeria must rebuild trust, reform its institutions, and remind its citizens that the power to shape their communities begins with their vote.

Only when Nigerians believe that their vote at the local level counts. just as much as at the national level; can true democracy begin to take root where it matters most: right at home.

As the local government election holds in Lagos State today, the questions include: Will the ruling party sweep all council seats again? Can security arrangements ensure smooth polls? And will public trust in the electoral process hold firm?

What’s clear is that effective mobilisation, strict security protocols, and civic vigilance will define the outcome. A successful, peaceful election would not only affirm Lagos’s reputation but also reinforce democratic governance at the grassroots.