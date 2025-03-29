What type of democracy are we practicing?

Share

Events that have played out in the country in recent weeks have once again cast the spotlight on the type of democracy we are practicing in the country.

At the time our first foray into democracy was truncated by the military a few years after our independence from Britain, many were to argue that had the majors not struck on January 15, 1966 and the politicians been allowed more time perhaps eventually they would have sorted out their differences and the nation would have been better off.

However, the Fourth Republic has lasted 26 years and I am not sure a majority of Nigerians will beat their chests and say they are better off now than in 1999 when the men in uniform returned to their barracks.

Though many commentators are quick to insist that the worst form of democracy is much better than the most benevolent military rule, however, the reality for millions of Nigerians does not support this argument.

While it’s an undeniable fact that inflation is not limited to the world’s most populous black nation, with the US for instance currently facing an egg crisis prompting the government to begin moves to import the commodity from South Korea and Turkey, however, unlike here American politicians would dare not display any ostentatious lifestyle to the consternation of the egg-starved electorate.

And herein lies the major difference between us and the nation we copied their democracy – the politicians know that there will be consequences for whatever the actions they take that especially diminishes the living standards of the voters and their families.

In fact one of the major reasons why former Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to replace her boss, Joe Biden in the White House was her inability to convince the electorate that she would be able to handle the economy better than Biden and consequently lost to Donald Trump.

Although it is still early days (Trump has only been in office since January 20), however, a number of opinion polls are already indicating that many Americans are becoming uneasy with his America first policy in which he has hiked tariffs on goods from countries even known to be US allies thereby causing a likely spike in inflation as the cost of such goods go up because of the retaliatory actions by the affected countries.

In recent weeks a number of members of Congress have held town hall meetings across the US with their constituents where they were given an earful from many of their unhappy voters.

I am not sure that the so-called people representing us in both the upper and lower chamber in Abuja ever hold such town hall meetings in order to accurately gauge the mood of the people towards the government of which they are an integral part of!

In fact often the only time they leave the comfort of Abuja is when elections come and that is when they are seen eating corn with corn sellers and mingling with the ordinary people.

Even if due to logistical and security reasons it is not easy for them to make frequent forays back home, they are supposed to have constituency offices in their areas where they can be briefed on the needs of their constituents.

I wonder how many of them put calls through to their “people” to get their positions on the recent state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on Rivers State which saw the suspension of the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state Assembly for six months, before the National Assembly rubber stamped it.

It is still a marvel how the Principal Officers of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and his House of Representatives counterpart, Tajudeen Abbas, opted to conduct a voice vote for such a serious matter when the constitution clearly states how the matter should have been handled – with two thirds of the red chamber i.e. 73 out of 109 Senators and 240 out of the 360 members of the House voting in favour of the measures.

is clearly not possible to gauge such by people saying “ayes” or “nays”. Or did they deliberately opt for this because they were not certain they would be able to get the two-thirds necessary to back the president?

This action has led to speculation (although strenuously denied) that they were induced to say “aye”.

Even a number of the members themselves have come out to raise their concerns over why the voice vote and not physical voting was done.

However, this is not the first time the National Assembly will swim against the popular tide when it comes to them taking decisions on behalf of the citizens.

We all remember how despite the calls from many quarters for them to show compassion with millions of people struggling to survive under the harsh economic situation in the country by rejecting new SUVs; they still went ahead to purchase them – incidentally members of the opposition which had been critical also collected theirs!

On Monday worried by the way the country is drifting, a number of well-known Nigerians raised the alarm.

Speaking in Abuja at a Colloquium to mark the 60th birthday of former Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, along with some other leaders of thought in the country, lamented the current state of democracy in Nigeria. The others included Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 poll, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

Of course as has often been the case those in government were quick to dismiss their lamentations with Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, cautioning Obi to be mindful of his statements.

Reacting, Onanuga, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, dismissed Obi’s claims as exaggerated and lacking in logical foundation, insisting that democracy in Nigeria has only grown stronger over the past 26 years.

“I listened multiple times to former Governor Peter Obi’s statement in this clip, where he claims that democracy has collapsed in Nigeria. His hyperbolic remarks, suited for headlines, have been made without deep reflection and lack a solid logical foundation,” Onanuga wrote.

However, with the next general election just two years away Nigerians will have another chance to hold our politicians accountable for the situation they have put them into by using their votes to elect the people that will make their lives better and not only those in office!

