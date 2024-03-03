What Triggers Favour?

Malachi 3:12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the LORD of hosts. (KJV)” Note the words in the passage above as a result of your tithe nation shall call you blessed and you shall be a delightsome land that is the favour of the Lord. People begin to delight in you and call you the blessed of the Lord. This is the result of your tithing. 6. Sowing seeds of favour to others especially the needy and men of God Favour is a return ticket, what you sow is what you reap. Sow the seed of favour into other people and expect the harvest of favour to come back to you.

“Genesis 8:22 While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.(KJV)” Favour must be the seed we sow if we want to come into the blessing of favour. “Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.(KJV)” Whatever you sow must surely come back to you multiplied. Several years ago, I was led to sow a seed to support a sister who has been in the U.K for several years and has not come back to Nigeria. I actually gave her about 1/3 of the cost of a ticket to Nigeria.

As I was travelling to Nigeria that Friday night, one of the staff of Virgin Atlantic walked up to me and offered me a free ticket to travel anywhere in the world in the next one year. Obviously, I took the offer and had a free ticket to travel back to the U.K on my next trip. Learn to sow seed to others when you have the opportunity and when you are led to and see the harvest of favour comes back to you. 7. Rendering service triggers favour. Favour follows service rendered. If you render service to people, they are very likely to favour you and be a blessing to you, “John 12:26 If any man serves me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serves me, he will [my] Father honour.

(KJV)” Service rendered in the House of God to promote his kingdom will cause the favour of God to locate you. God encourages those who serve him by blessing and rewarding them, With the favour of God. Service to God and to man will always make people celebrate the individual and favour you. Always respond to opportunities to serve in any capacity the Lord brings your way. Most especially using your gift to serve and minister to others. It makes you qualify for the favour of God and Men. Joseph served in the House of Potiphar and was favoured by his master. Also, in the prison he began to use his gift to interpret dreams he was helped out of the prison by the butler he interpreted dreams for.

Make yourself available for service and see the Lord promote and favour you. Proverbs 18:16 A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. (KJV). 8. Favour is released when you draw closer to God in prayer. Intimacy with God in prayer can trigger the re- lease of favour upon a life. Esther calls for 3 days of fasting and prayer thereby leading to favour before the king. “Esther 5:2 And it was so, when the king saw Esther the queen standing in the court, [that] she obtained favour in his sight: and the king held out to Esther the golden sceptre that [was] in his hand. So Esther drew near, and touched the top of the scepter.

(KJV)” Spending time in God’s presence makes his anointing to rub on you and lead to God’s favour working in your life. Prayer brings down God’s glory upon a person’s life and the glory of God upon you makes your life to be attractive and draws helpers your way. Grow in your prayer life and see favour increase in your life. Also asking for his favour to increase in your life is a catalyst to enjoying more of his favour in our lives. The place of intimacy in prayer is the place where secret things are revealed, the choicest things are given and the best is re- served for those who are called to go the extra mile. So, find time to develop intimacy with the Lord at the place of prayer. 9. Excellence also attracts and triggers the favour of the Lord.

In your office and business place do your work excellently and favour will be poured upon you. Dis- order, imperfections, mediocrity always dispels favour. Excellence promotes, attracts and draws the love of others. If we desire God’s greater favour, we must be ready to walk in greater excellence.