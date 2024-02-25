What Triggers and Provokes Favour

The truth is this that if you are a child of God, a believ- er you are already a candidate for favour of the Lord. But you must know how to trigger the favour of the Lord to work on your behalf. You must know how to put a demand on the favour of God. If you don’t put demand on the favour of God the benefits of favour will not manifest in your life. There is a price to pay to trigger the favour to work on your behalf. Everything in the kingdom works by knowledge, faith and obedience. What you know matters a lot, faith and obedience to practice what you know is very important to experience the rjeality of the promises of God in your life.

1. Declaring and Confessing Favour over your life Proverbs 18:21 Death and life [are] in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof. (KJV) Job 22:28 Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: and the light shall shine upon thy ways.(KJV)” What you declare is what you will see happen in your life. You have to daily declare God’s favour over your life on a daily basis for favour to work for you. You have to be consistent in your declaration despite what you see or experience. Consistency in declaring the word of the Lord over your life is the key to experiencing the fulfillment of God’s promises in your life. In Gen Chapter 1 you see that God kept on declaring his word over the situation on the face of the earth until he got to verse 31 of chapter 1 that everything became very good. Verses 1, 3, 6, 9, 11, 14, 20, 24, 26. In all these verses God was declaring the lord of lord on the situations and circumstances and eventually there was a change in the situation of things. You must daily declare the word of God for the manifestation and believe God for the manifestation of his favour on your behalf.

2. Gratitude and appreciation to God for his favour provokes and triggers the favour of God on your behalf. “James 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. (KJV)” Lack of gratitude is evidence of pride. And the bible says God resists the proud and gives grace to the humble. Every favour received must be followed with gratitude and appreciation to God. “Acts 2:47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved. (KJV)” Always recognize that the favour received is not because of your smartness and skill but by the mercy of the Lord. Every time God favours you; let people know that it is the favour of the Lord, by testifying or specifically thanking God for the favour received. Given God, glory is the key to enjoying God’s favour in your life. You must maintain a life-style of praise and thanks- giving for you to enjoy more of his favour in your life. Murmuring, complaining are hindrances to receiving the favour of the Lord.

3. Right association: in order for favour to grow in your life, you must be careful who you associate with. Different people carry different auras and aroma in their life. And you know anointing rubs on each other. If you associate with a wrong person, it may hinder the favour of God in your life. I encourage you to fellowship and associate with people of the same grace and anointing with you. Who you see determines who sees you and so watches who you associate with. When people move away from God, they move away from the canopy of his favour. Move with God and favour will increase in your life.

4. Your obedience triggers favour on your behalf “Isaiah 1:19 If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land:(KJV) “Job 36:11 If they obey and serve [him], they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures. (KJV) Obedience puts you in favour with God thereby making men and women to favour you. Obedience opens the door of favour. Every promise in the scriptures is tied to your obedience. Disobedience makes you an enemy of God thereby hindering God’s favour in your life. Repentance and confessions of sin restores your relationship and fellowship with God and makes you to en- counter his favour in your life. Deuteronomy 28 has many promises of financial favour but it is tied to your obedience from verse 1 of the passage. I release the spirit of obedience upon you today in Jesus name.

“Deuteronomy 28:1-4 And It Shall Come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth: And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God. Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep. (KJV)”

5. Tithing is the platform for Favour “Malachi 3:10 Bring ye all the tithes into the store- house, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that [there shall] not [be room] enough [to receive it].(KJV)” When you release your tithe to the Lord you qualify yourself for the favour of God. Withholding from the Lord. He makes you groan under a curse and that brings disfavor to your life and business. Because you favour his kingdom through your giving God causes men and women to favour you by releasing your entitlement and blessing in their hands to you. Stop with- holding the tithe so that men will not withhold that which belongs to you. The tithe opens the windows of heaven and makes the rain of favour to fall upon your life.