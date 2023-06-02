New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
What To Expect From Kunle Afolayan's New Series,'anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre'

Award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre. A sequel to the award-winning 2022 movie, the upcoming project is a 4-part original series headed straight to Netflix. Written by Sola Dada, who wrote the initial feature, the series takes you on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

The project features over 600 cast and crew members including some of the returning characters and new additions like Adedimeji Lateef. Created by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre was first announced in October 2022.

The series comes after the success of Anikulapo, which ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks. The mystical period film recently emerged as the star of the night at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Afolayan’s Anikulapo took home multiple awards including Best Movie in Africa, Best Writer and Best Soundtrack. The epic follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures, who encounters a mythical bird with the power to give him another chance. It stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Taiwo Hassan.

Surcharge On Nigerian Cargoes Cut Shipping Firms’ Profits By $5.2bn
BPE Postpones Verification Of EX-PHCN Staff

