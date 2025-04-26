What To Eat, Avoid: How Inconsistency Of Health Professionals Creates Confusion

Share

Inconsistency from medical researchers can, indeed, create confusion. But, to those who should know, it’s a reflection of ongoing research and the complexity of human health. Specifically, scientific understanding of nutrition and its impact on health, the professionals say, is constantly evolving with new studies continuously challenging or refining previous recommendations. Isioma Madike, who spoke to health specialists on this, reports

Almost everything people have been told about the food they eat, the exercise they do and their effects on their health are confusing. This is because many studies are published almost every week.

But, the studies scarcely solve the peoples’ problems concerning their health as there are too many unclear research outcomes.

The confusion, according to health experts, could be as a result of poorly designed research or the tendency for different researchers studying the same effect, using different measurements that could give different outcomes.

Dr Barnett Kramer, a US director of the National Cancer Institute’s division of disease prevention, calls it whipsaw literature. “One week drinking coffee is good for you, and the next week it is lethal,” he was quoted to have said.

However, Professor/Consultant Community Physician, College of Medicine, University of Lagos/Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Adebayo Onajole, told Saturday Telegraph that there is no confusion, saying it’s a reflection of continuing research and the complexity of human health.

He said: “It depends on the perspective from which everybody is looking at it. For example there was a time aspirin was banned and we didn’t use it. So, it depends on the knowledge available and what their position is. You might hear one thing today and another thing tomorrow.

“You will be aware of more research and the day after you may get information. It is the nature of science; it is ever evolving.

“The people who went to school in the ’70s and ’80s, what they learnt in secondary school are what students learn now in primary school. What does it imply? Information is changing. Change is a constant thing in life.”

Another professor, Maduike Ezeibe, agreed with Onajole when he told this reporter that there is no inconsistency and so there should not be confusion either among the researchers or the populace.

The professor of Veterinary Medicine and clinical virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, said what is happening is that there are different people, of different ages and of different physical, physiological, and pathological conditions.

Maybe we can advise that health professionals should emphasise that no advice should be generalised, he added.

“Every individual should be advised to do or eat what is good for him/her at a particular time. Beans, for instance, contain more protein than carbohydrate while rice is classified as a carbohydrate source.

“A health professional can ask a family to eat more of beans if in his/her opinion they run risk of suffering kwashiorkor (protein deficiency) while another family that has risk of suffering Marasmus (Carbohydrate deficiency) is asked to eat more of rice if rice is available at the time.

“Advice should be based on health conditions and solutions that are available. A person who is adding too much weight can be advised to exercise regularly while a person that is suffering from heart failure is advised to avoid exercises.

“Egg is high in protein and also contains cholesterol. So, while a person whose condition requires protein is asked to eat one egg a day, another person who has high cholesterol level could be advised to avoid eggs.

“No health advice should be generalised. Each person should be advised based on his/her condition. Even things that have been good for an individual can become bad to his/her health.

“That person should be advised to stop eating or doing such things,” the professor said.

But, Dr (Mrs) Rose Gidado, Director, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), disagrees, saying instead that the inconsistency in health advice is real and can be attributed to various factors, including the evolving research, in which new studies and findings can lead to changes in recommendations.

She also said that there are complexities of human health in which individual factors, such as genetics, lifestyle, and health conditions, can influence the effectiveness of certain foods or exercises.

Gidado also said that methodological differences, in this case, variations in study design, sample size, and population can lead to conflicting results.

She added that the health implications could mean confusion and mistrust in the sense that repeatedly changing recommendations can lead to skepticism about the validity of health advice.

She also said that individuals may struggle to make informed choices about their health due to conflicting information.

The potential health risks, Gidado said, could be as a result of following incorrect or outdated advice, which can lead to adverse health outcomes.

She said: “Yes, the inconsistency in research outcomes can lead to confusion among health experts and researchers.

“However, it’s essential to note that science is iterative, meaning that every new research builds upon existing knowledge, and recommendations may change as new evidence emerges.

“Health advice should be tailored to individual needs and circumstances. This requires critical thinking in which both professionals and individuals should critically evaluate information and consider multiple sources.

“To navigate the complexity of health information, people need to consult credible sources by looking for information from reputable organisations and peer-reviewed journals.

“Seek professional advice by consulting with healthcare professionals who can provide personalised guidance.

“And stay up-to-date by regularly reviewing and updating knowledge to reflect the latest research findings.”

However, a public health nutritionist with years of experience in maternal and child nutrition, Ms Nkiru Enwelum, believes the issue is a tale as old as time. She said there would always be some inconsistencies, some of which result from a difference of opinion, but because nutrition is a science, the facts are there and cannot easily be disputed.

She added: “So, the first one is about exercise disrupting sleep and exercise being good for sleep; exercise has actually been shown to help improve the quality of sleep that you have.

“Science points to exercise being good for sleep, but not just being good for sleep, being good for improving the quality of your life, being good for improving your metabolism, being good for improving blood flow to your brain, to certain parts of your body, and just generally being good for your health and wellbeing,

“The only situation in which I would say exercise would disrupt sleep is if maybe an individual tries to sleep immediately after you work out, then your body is too fired up to be able to settle down and bring itself to a rest state, thereby inducing sleep.

“But generally, exercise is great for your body and should be recommended, and it is recommended that every individual gets at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. Every adult takes one egg a day versus egg not being good for you.

“Eggs are good for you, and contain a very good source of protein. It contains a very good source of healthy fats for your body.

“Eggs are also a very important source of protein for growing children, supporting their brain development, supporting their proper growth and wellbeing. There’s no science that supports the fact that eggs are not good.

“For beans, it is something that has come up a lot, but I would say categorically that a bean is a protein; it’s a plant based protein. And the thing with plant proteins is that a lot of them are not what we would call a complete protein like you would have from animal sources.

“And so it also has carbohydrates. I would rather say it’s a mix of both. The beauty about plant based foods is that most foods that we consume are actually not just plants; they can contain proteins, carbohydrates, fat and oil, all in the same food.

“And so, beans being a protein, although an incomplete protein, can be made complete by combining it with other forms of carbohydrate that also have some missing amino acids in it.

“For example, if you eat beans and combination of beans and rice together, or beans and corn, what you basically have is a very good meal, because the amino acids that might be missing in beans might be present or should be present in maize, and then what you end up having at the end of the day is a complete protein.

“Yes, beans in terms of classification of food, is classified as a protein because it has a high source of protein compared to other types of plants. It is not unusual when these types of things come out, but I would say in general that Nigerian foods and foods that we consume are healthy.

“They contain most of the micro nutrients and macro nutrients that we need to support healthy growth and development. Unless you have an existing or underlying health condition, people should generally focus rather on eating a diverse diet.

“Eating foods from different sources every single day, rather than focusing on individual foods and isolating them from your diet.

“Of course, in saying this, if you have an underlying health condition that prevents you from eating one particular food, then you should stay away from it and you should always listen to the advice of your doctor and your nutritionist.”

Another nutritionist, Adetoun Onojobi, also said that exercise does not disrupt sleep rather it helps to regulate mood and when one exercise, his or her body releases endorphins, which helps his or her mood.

“However if one exercise few minutes before bedtime his/her sleep will be affected. It is usually advised to give a two hour interval before sleep time to exercise.

“Egg, from our example, is a good source of vitamin D, lutein, zeaxanthin; an egg for everyone is a life saver while beans are a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fibre.

“Though there is an individual variation. What works for one person may not work for another due to factors like genetics, gut health, and overall health status. That is why professionals focus on specific populations.

“Dietary advice may be tailored to certain populations, like those with specific health conditions (e.g., cancer patients) or specific dietary needs (e.g., athletes).

“There are also the cultural as well as economic factors in which what is considered a ‘healthy’ diet can vary significantly across cultures and economic levels.

“And because people don’t consult with the right professionals, there is a mix up in professionalism; doctors doing the jobs of nutrition specialist and misadvising their patients,” Onojobi said.

Chief Dietitian at Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle, Lagos, Olusola Malomo, told this reporter that most seeming confusions that come from some of these research works are not confusions per se if properly interpreted by professionals.

This, according to him, is because where a particular person stops, another person picks up from there. Different people pick research from different perspectives.

He said: “So, it is important for whatever research findings or information that seem confusing for you to confirm from a professional.

“As scientists and researchers we need to look at research findings with the broad view spectrum; reason being that we are going to juxtapose different research findings and we need to look deeply into some of these research findings.

“We need to separate facts from fads and fallacies, particularly some information that may be trending and because it’s trending, doesn’t authenticate that information. The ability to sieve the facts from fallacies is very important.

“When you look at research findings, for example, there was a time when it was published by one of the dailies that eating wheat would cause glutton intolerance.

“I want to quote one of my professors, Professor Tola Atimo, at one of his presentations, he said in Nigeria, for you to have glutton intolerance it’s close to one out of a thousand people.

“So, even though the research findings say that wheat could affect glutton, what is the prevalence of glutton intolerance in the population?

“Even though the research says there could be glutton intolerance but looking at the population now you see that that information is authentic but the application of the information could be lopsided.

“For someone applying that information, it is lopsided, meaning that if we have a population that consumes wheat and just one out of a thousand will have glutton intolerance. So, in that case it doesn’t nullify the consumption of wheat because wheat is a good source of fiber.

“When you read that information and say wheat is not good, the effect of the confusion will be seen. At times competition in the market tends to use information to their own advantage such as to knock down the product of a competitor.

“It’s important for us to look critically with an unbiased mind when we are analysing some of these research findings.

“The finding may be true but in application and interpretation that is where healthcare professionals need to be careful and sensitive so that they can sieve the wheat from the chaff and can have an informed data that will allow their clients to make informed choice based on adequate unbiased information they produce on some of these research findings that pop up every day.

Malomo added: “So, for our hypothetical example here, exercise can actually improve sleep quality, but timing matters. Regular physical activity helps one fall asleep faster and spends more time in deep, restorative sleep.

“However, late night workouts might interfere with melanin production and the least sleep onset. So, it’s best to finish intensive exercise at least 30 minutes before daytime so that morning and afternoon workouts are not only supportive, improves better sleep, but also boosts daytime alertness.

“So, if you are struggling with sleep, adjust your exercise routine so that you can really have a better outcome. Also, when you are looking at egg intake, one egg daily is good. One egg a day can be beneficial for most people.

“Eggs are packed with high quality protein, essential vitamins; vitamins like vitro, vitamin D, vitamin E and vitamin E.

“And this supports brain health function and the body’s psychological mood. You know the mood of an individual, so despite past concern about cholesterol content in eggs, research suggests that moderate egg consumption does not negatively impact on the heart health for most individuals.

“However, if you have specific dietary restrictions or health concerns like diabetes or high cholesterol, it is best to consult your healthcare provider before making one egg daily choice.

“So, actually, eggs are very beneficial to the body and the recommendation of one egg daily is good.

“If any contradiction is when there is an underlying condition in which you have to speak with your physician or care professional, as I have said earlier. Now looking at beans, it contains both protein and carbohydrates.

“Beans are rich in plant based protein, making them a good alternative, but they also contain complex carbohydrates that provide energy.

“So, a cup of beans typically has around 15 grams of protein and 40 grams of carbohydrate. When you are looking at it quantitatively, beans contain more carbohydrate than protein.

“I think that is where the confusion comes in. Some people will say beans is a carbohydrate, others would say it is a protein.

“But, it is classified as pores and legumes, and it contains proteins and carbohydrates. They are classified as protein sources due to their high protein content; they also contribute to daily carbohydrate intake.

“They are packed with other items like fiber, vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to any diet. So, eating beans will guarantee your supply of protein and your supply of carbohydrates and also fiber and some minerals.”

