What To Do When The Enemy Pursues You

Is the enemy pursuing you? Let’s get straight to the chase, this is what God wants you to do:

“…7 Submit yourselves therefore to God.

Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

8. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.

9. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness. 10. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.”(James 4:7-10). Can you do that? If Yes!, congratulations.

The scripture of passage today starts with a question and answer to the question as well: “…from whence come wars and fightings among you?”

This question is very important and it’s an eye opener. What is the origin Of battles amongst men? Why do you have enemy or why are you fighting another man/ woman? Here is the answer; James 4:1b “… come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members?”

Do you know what that means? It means battles/wars in your life started the day somebody somewhere jealously desires what you have, whom you are and/or where you’re at. It also means that wars began in your own life the very day you begin to sin against God because of your lustful desires for the things that are against the commandments of God.

These are the things that bring wars/battles into your life. Now, what must you do to escape from evil people and the invisible enemies that are pursuing you? Since it’s lust and sins that bring wars into your life, the first thing you need to do is to make peace with God.

God hates sin but He loves you. Sin is of the devil and of the world and those that choose to continually live in sin are enemies of God because sin comprises of all kinds of wickedness. You can’t be an enemy of God and expect things to be well with you.

No! All can not be well with us IF we continually put ourselves on the dangerous side of God. Bitter truth! James 4:4)”.

Friend where do you stand? A friend of God? Or an enemy of God? If you are born again and you’re still wallowing in sin, the enemy will keep pursuing you to destroy you, but if you repent and you return to God today and ask him for mercy and forgiveness, I’m very sure God will forgive you and deliver you from those who are seeking to destroy you, because God’s been waiting for you all these while. If you have not received Christ Jesus as your saviour, thank God it’s not too late-you’re not dead yet.

Close your eyes at this moment, confess your sins to God, ask for mercy and forgiveness, you must also forgive those who offended you (forgive), and receive Christ Jesus into your heart, tell the Lord Jesus Christ to come into your heart and wash away your sins by His blood.

“2Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask not.

3Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts.” (James 4:2,3).” Prayer is the power to God and it’s the advantage you over and against all your enemies. God promised to answer prayers if only you can just call on Him.

You don’t need to construct big special words for God to hear you. The message of today is making us to understand that we should ask God anything we need according to His will in life because self struggle can not save us from the onslaught of the wicked enemies that are pursuing you.

You don’t have power against those enemies, it’s only the power of God that can deliver you in this wicked world.

