What Tinubu Needs To Succeed As President, By Muhammad

Leadership comes with so much responsibilities com- ing with it. A leader is seen by the led as possessing the right qualities needed for steering the ship of state. These qualities are the right criteria that prompted the led to cast their lot with the leader who is seen as wise, skillful and knowledgeable enough to lead his people.

This notwithstanding, a leader should not be the one to be seen as knowing it all as he must and should always seek advice from time to time. He must also ensure that he accept others that have been put forward to him by those who are considered as knowledgeable and wise. With the euphoria that heralded the election and subsequent swearing in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the media space has been agog with all manner of suggestions with regards to how best to move the country forward.

One of those who has had some words of admonition for the newly sworn in president is a one-time National Ex Officio member of the National Executive Council of the defunct Alliance for Democracy, Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Yola, Muhammad stated that for the President to succeed, he should be a servant leader and apostle of Justice who should serve the country with fear of God and be just to all Nigerians in the way he administers the country.

He said Tinubu needs to take all sections of Nigeria as one, just as he urged those whom he considers as ‘right thinking Nigerians’ who share the vision for the unity of the country to be carried along in the administration of the country. Muhammad who contested the governorship of Bauchi State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said” Tinubu should refrain from avoidable delays in decision making.

It is better to take a bad decision and correct it after seeing its effects than to wait until eternity to make one. He stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure was built on indecision just as he regretted that the former leader couldn’t make up his mind about anything and took half-hearted, ineffective decisions only after the urgency of moments had passed.

“He (Buhari) couldn’t come up with his cabinet months after he won the 2015 election, governing boards of government agencies, which are the engines of everyday governance, were unfilled years after Buhari was inaugurated as president. That was one of the reasons the economy nosedived into predictable chaos from which it hasn’t recovered.”

He urged that “Tinubu should assemble his cabinet members and announce them within the first week following his inauguration. He should also fill all vacancies in governing boards of government agencies within the first few months of his administration” Muhammad said, “The choice of cabinet members should lean toward savvy and competent people.

I am aware that in presidential democracies, cabinet positions are often given as rewards to politicians who supported a presidential candidate during electioneering. I don’t expect Tinubu to not reward people who supported his electoral victory.

“But in light of the multiple burdens of heightened insecurity, economic stagnation, progressively dysfunction- al infrastructure, etc. that he is inheriting, Tinubu will earn the confidence of the nation if he appoints apolitical, clear-eyed, demonstrably experienced and capable people to supervise the economic, security, power, and other consequential sectors of the nation” He urged Tinubu to set up achievable and measurable scale of achievements as benchmarks of performance for his ministers and that non-performing ministers irrespective of their credentials should be fired.

“In appointments and location of projects, should reflect Nigeria’s intricate diversity. He also should not, in words and in deeds, marginalise any parts of Nigeria that resent him and unfairly elevate his natal constituency. It’s easier to win over opponents by repaying their hostility with kindness than to fight them back.

“In any case, after becoming president, there will automatically be power asymmetry between Tinubu and his traducers. The fact of being president dwarfs any vilification he may receive from his opponents and critics. Success, they say, is the best revenge. How he treats opponents will define him more than how he treats people who support him,” he said.

He concluded by calling on all Nigerians to make it an habit to always pray for the President so that he can be surrounded by people who also mean well for the country. I think Tinubu can transform Nigeria into a world class economy, only if he is supported by those who mean well.”

Muhammad urged Tinubu to implement his reform to move the country forward faithfully, diligently as a man of honour and integrity by developing one Nigeria,” he concluded.