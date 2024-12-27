What Tinubu Must Do to Make ‘Renewed Hope’ Worthwhile in 2025

Share

Cross sections of Nigerians representing a broad spectrum of opinions have charted a path for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow if he (the president) must realise his Renewed Hope Agenda of developing the country in 2025.

Those who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in separate interviews include, National Publicity Secretary of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ladipo Johnson, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and former Secretary General of the Forum, Anthony Sani.

Others include the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Mr. Justice Faloye, and his counterpart in the Pan-Niger Delta Forum Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini.

Johnson in his chat with one of our correspondents urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government should allow opposition political parties in the country to thrive, saying efforts must be geared towards expanding the political space.

While accusing the APC of allegedly sponsoring the numerous crises within the various opposition parties, Johnson also argued that the electoral umpire must ensure level playing field for all parties and not show open bias for the ruling party.

Citing the political tension in Kano, Johnson said, “We all can see what members of the opposition APC in Kano State are doing to undermine our government. The first time, they tried to meddle in the emirate system not minding the consequences of their action.

“The second time, they tried to use some of our expelled members to sabotage our cases in the courts and they also tried to prevent the state government from conducting local government elections in the state,” he said.

Commenting on recently held off season elections in Ondo and Edo State, he called for concerted efforts on how to make the electoral umpire unbiased and transparent.

Sani: Why some Nigerians are against Federal Government’s reforms

Reflecting on the reforms and policies being undertaken by the Federal Government in the last one year, Sani told Saturday Telegraph that even though the government has promised that Nigerians will soon begin to see the advantages of its reforms, “as long as the succour is yet to be experienced, most Nigerians would conclude the reforms are not good enough.”

Sani however called on Nigerians to stop the lamentations and come out with better ways to tame the prevailing situation in the country, saying “This is because unbridled lamentations are never a solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.”

He also called on the people to support the reforms of the present administration as it is very necessary to support the government to enable it to succeed.

He said, “Mr President in media chat told Nigerians that his reforms like removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the naira as well as the Tax Reforms Bills are meant to redirect the socioeconomic development of the country.

“He also talked about his improvement of the security architecture and preventive approach of fighting corruption.

“In addition, the reforms are not a matter of choice but tasks that must be done. He admitted that there is untold hardship which he said would come to pass because there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

“The president has appealed for understanding by Nigerians whose support is sine qua non. In such circumstances, there is nothing one can say beyond appealing to Nigerians to be supportive.

“This is because as long as the succour is yet to be experienced, most Nigerians would conclude the reforms are not good enough.

“Since the president has admitted the government’s inability to think out better options to the reforms, I appeal to Nigerians to come forward and advise the government on the best approaches-if any-that can bring about some succour as quickly as possible.

“This is because unbridled lamentations are never a solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.”

Injustice against N’Delta should be addressed-Ominimini

On his part, Ominimini stated that the only way 2025 would be meaningful to the people of the Niger-Delta would be for the Bola Tinubu led government to make conscious efforts aimed at addressing many perceived injustices that the region has continued to suffer over the years.

According to him, the region has been excluded from the scheme of things in the oil sector, saying the situation whereby citizens of the country take up numerous opportunities in the oil business to the exclusion of his people should be addressed.

Citing the current condition of the East/West Road as an example of official neglect by successive governments in the country, he Ominimini urged that the provision of adequate infrastructure should also be accorded necessary priority in the New Year.

“We want the inclusion of the Niger-Delta in key critical decision making positions in the oil and gas industry,” he said, adding that the two executive directors of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited are from the Northern part of the of the country while his region now had to be content with one non-executive member.

He also urged the government to ensure that sons and daughters of the region are given greater opportunities of benefiting business wise in the sector, saying the situation whereby only the northern part of the country benefits in the ownership business opportunities should be addressed.

Give us restructuring, review economic policies-Faloye

Faloye on his part stated that the expectation of his organisation would be for the government to put in place machinery that would ensure that the much clamoured for restructuring of the country is carried out.

He also stated that the government should immediately review its economic policies which he maintained were impacting negatively on the lives and existence of all Nigerians whom he stated have slipped into misery and want.

“We hope that the government can give us restructuring, which we have been clamouring for over the years. We are also urging the government to change its economic policies to wear a human face.

“We are also advocating for a reduction in the cost of governance and more transparency in the way the country is managed. We also demand greater autonomy for the local governments,” he said.

