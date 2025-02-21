…What Soothsayer Told Us About IBB, Presidency In 1952 – Abdulsalam

Share

Former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, has revealed how a soothsayer predicted the emergence of Ibrahim Babamasi Babangida (IBB) as Nigeria’s head of state. He said the prediction was made in 1952, 33 years Before IBB became Nigeria’s leader.

Abubakar spoke yesterday in Abuja during the launch of IBB’s memoir titled ‘A Journey In Service’. The book launch was held alongside a fundraising for the IBB presidential library.

The event was attended by President Bola Tinubu, former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice-Presidents, Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo, among others dignitaries. Narrating the prediction in front of the audience, Abdulsalami, a neighbour of IBB in Mina, went down memory lane.

“While we were growing up in the little town of Minna about 80 years ago, as far back as 1952, a soothsayer told us that IBB was going to be the head of state of this country. “We never believed him.

Then Captain Gowon, a young smart officer, lured us to join the military and when we joined the army, all our hope was to get to the rank of a captain and retire. “God in His mercy propelled us to become generals and by the grace of God, both of us later became heads of state.

