Former Super Eagles star, Mutiu Adepoju, has described the late Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Adegboye Onigbinde, as a great teacher, who would be greatly missed by all.

The veteran tactician who enjoyed two stints in charge of the Super Eagles, passed away on Monday, March 9, just four days after his birthday.

Onigbinde was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in 1981 following the departure of Brazil’s Otto Gloria. He became the fourth indigenous tactician to manage the Nigerian national team, after Adewale Adegoke, Daniel Anyiam and Peter Amaechina.

At the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, he guided the West Africans to a second-place finish after a 3–1 defeat to Cameroon in the final at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Later that year, he took over as head coach of Nigeria’s top-flight side Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), leading them to the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup.

However, they narrowly lost the title to Egypt’s Zamalek in a thrilling final. He returned as the National team coach ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and Korea, taking along several greenhorns and some experienced players, one of whom was Adepoju.

Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, Adepoju remembered fond memories of the late Modakeke Chief who is described as the best to happen to Nigerian football.

“It is very unfortunate to lose him at this period,” he said. “Onigbinde was not just a coach, a teacher and father to most of us because he was always teaching and not just coaching. “There are a lot of people who will miss him because he was always there for us and I can remember our days together in the national team.

“Before 2002 he called me and told me about the plans for the tournament and I had to go with him and if you look at all the players at the tournament, most of them owed their career to the opportunity given to them by Onigbinde.”

While recalling the personal encounter with him, the former Real Sociedad midfielder said the former coach was the first person he contacted when he got the job at Shooting Stars as the General Manager.

He added that he was able to get useful advice that helped him achieve promotion and also keep the club in the top flight before leaving in 2012.

Speaking further, Adepoju said: “I went to him when I got the job of Shooting Stars and he was able to give me some useful information.

“He didn’t talk to me as just a coach, but as a father who wanted his son to succeed while also seeking the success of the club that he held dear to heart.”

Adepoju called on the Federal Government to do everything to immortalise a man who gave his all to football in Nigeria.