What Obasanjo Represents

History will be kind to Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, the Nigeria Army Engineer who commanded Federal Troops to cessation of the Civil War as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Third Marine Commandos Division.

He later mounted the saddle and remains the first military Head of State to lead the nation, as democratic President.

It is on record that no Nigerian leader, but Obasanjo stayed in power for 11 years, even if he did not make it consecutively.

There is definitely something about the General who escaped death in the Congo as a subaltern and survived a Biafran ambush during the Civil War.

When the war broke out in the early hours of July 6, 1967 when Nigerian Federal troops advanced in two columns into Biafra, Obasanjo was in Ibadan as an obscure officer, not considered important to be given a frontline command. However, 30 months later the same man obtained the surrender from the Biafra Army, led by his friend and course mate, Patrick Amadi.

With that settled, the GOC prepared the ground for the formal ceremony in Lagos where Gen. Yakubu Gowon welcomed Biafran Head of State, Philip Effiong, back to Nigeria on January 15, 1970. The end of the war meant the reintegration of the former Eastern Region into the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Gowon had balkanised the area into three states – East Central State, South – Eastern and Rivers States. Life was not easy for the losers, especially those of Igbo background.

Obasanjo tried to get personally involved in the reintegration efforts which were coated with the sweet sounding acronym of the Three Rs (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation).

He employed some Biafran soldiers and assigned them tasks in his office. There was the case of an Igbo, Joseph Nwobi, from Umunkwo in the present Imo State who lived in Ibadan and was considered lost by his siblings until he surfaced after the war. Obasanjo made sure the man was under protection all through.

His company, Bethel Furniture, flourished as well. Nwobi had a friend, Urekweson, owner of a large printing press in Port Harcourt, before the crisis.

When the latter rushed back to the Garden City in 1970, some of his old customers told him to stay away because the facility had become an ‘Abandoned Property’. Nwobi mentioned Urekweson’s plight to Obasanjo.

The reaction was swift. The officer ordered a military truck, full of battle ready soldiers, to the printing press. All equipment was loaded and the vehicle drove straight to Enugu.

The entrepreneur began a new life in Coal City before relocating to Owerri in Imo State. Today, Nwobi’s Yoruba wife lives comfortably in Owerri with their children.

When Obasanjo assumed office in 1999 as civilian president of the Fourth Republic, national unity was the mainstay of his administration. The six geopolitical regions were duly accommodated at the top.

With the Southwest producing the President and North-east the Vice President, the position of Senate President was zoned to the South-east.

The Speaker, House of Representatives came from the North-west. Obasanjo picked someone from the South-south as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG).

Chairman of the ruling party was from the Northcentral. This arrangement made sure all the federating units got something to cheer for.

To tackle militancy in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was created. As a parting gift, Obasanjo influenced the choice of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from the Niger Delta as Vice President to the man who replaced him as President, Umaru Yar’Adua.

The emergence of Yar’Adua helped balance the national equation as there was tension in the North over the ambition of another Southerner to succeed Obasanjo in 2007. That masterstroke thwarted the dreams of Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar. Beyond politics, Obasanjo faced the economy.

When he entered Aso Villa in 1999, a total debt of $36 billion was crushing the country. The government was spending $3.5 billion annually to service debts and the reserves stood at $3.7 billion. Obasanjo engaged the services of the best Nigerians, anywhere in the world.

One big catch was Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a popular figure in global financial circles. All hands were put on deck to plead for debt relief. The efforts ended in praise. At the end of Obasanjo’s tenure in 2007, the national debt had reduced considerably.

He left $45 billion in the reserves and $25 billion, in the excess crude account. Today, all the savings are almost gone and there is a borrowing bazaar.

We celebrate Obasanjo, a warrior who restored Nigeria as a powerful voice in global deliberations, maintained peace at home and managed the economy by choosing merit over mediocrity.

The pains of today were ignited by the penultimate government.

The new order has not offered solutions beyond palliatives. Happy 88th birthday to the one who kept Nigeria safe – Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR).

