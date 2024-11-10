What Nigerians Should Do To Surmount Hardship – Oluwo

Share

….Celebrates fourth annual “Odun Olodunmare”

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has charged Nigerians to seek God’s forgiveness and stop worshipping idols saying it’s only God that’s worthy of worshipping.

Oba Akanbi said emphatically that the only solution to the present economic challenges was for every Nigerian to go back to God and seek His forgiveness.

Oba Akanbi stated this during the fourth annual “Odun Olodunmare” celebration in his palace in Iwo.

According to the paramount traditional of Iwoland, the present economic hardship faced by Nigerians required divine intervention.

Oba Akanbi said what Nigerians needed at this time was to go back to God and ask for forgiveness and wisdom to solve the various economic challenges facing the country.

“When things are going like this, we should take everybody back to God, just as I am doing today,” said Oba Akanbi.

“So that, if there is any sin of being an ingrate or ungrateful to God, then he can forgive us.”

“We need God’s intervention, and all of us need to go back to this one God, who will give us the wisdom so that all these curses will be removed from our heads,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the mineral resources God endowed the country with were enough if only Nigerians could ask God for wisdom.

Oba Akanbi, however, said the current economic challenges were not peculiar to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to Oluwo, the economy has been tough since the administration of the first democratically elected president, Shehu Shagari.

“It is not only today that the economy has been bad in the country. There is no government since independence that has not experienced economic hardship.

“During Jonathan and Buhari administrations, people complained, and after eight years of Tinubu’s administration, people will still complain,” he said.

On the significance of “Odun Olodumare” celebration, Oluwo of Iwo said the celebration was an avenue to worship the living God.

“Today is about culture, tradition, and that is why you can see both Muslims and Christians here. Worshiping God, which is devoid of deity worship,” the traditional ruler said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on traditional matters, Prince Kehinde Oloke commanded Oluwo for organizing the programme, describing as “Odun Olodumare” celebration as significant and non-theological traditional system.

“We have not gotten shrine or any locations for worshipping olodumare in Yoruba history but to be sincere it’s good we are here because this is only time and the first time that we have a congregation that would be worshipping Olodumare.

“Olodumare is what binds everybody speaking Yoruba language so this is the only name that is peculiar to every religion whether you are a traditionalist, Christian or Muslim or any other religion so, Olodumare is very central to everything we are saying in Yorubaland.

So, this festival is very significant to all people that speaking Yoruba either physical , or spiritual or ritual”, he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: