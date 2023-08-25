What New Ministers Must Do –Neca Ministers

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the new ministers to ensure focused and urgent action to change the economic narratives of the country. The Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made the call in a statement following the inauguration of the new ministers by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Oyerinde expressed optimism that with the inauguration, definitive steps would be taken to step-up governance at the different levels. Speaking on his expectations, the director general said that the new Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Simon Lalong, was coming at a time when much had to be done.

“There is the need to urgently finalise the reviewed labour laws for onward passage as Executive Bills to the National Assembly; for reform of the industrial relations system. “Also, deepening social dialogue; strengthening institutions of labour administration; deepening engagement with social partners and urgent focus on job creation.

“It is important to note that success of the new Minister of Labour and Employment will largely depend on how he manages the complexities of the relationships between social partners, “ he said.

Oyerinde also urged the new Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy to deepen the ongoing reforms in the fiscal and monetary space, while not losing sight of the need to create a hospitable environment for local and foreign investors. According to him, the urgent need to continue to deepen support for the naira and stabilise the FOREX market cannot be overemphasized.