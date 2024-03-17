What marriage is, and what it is not

The differences between the major Christian denominations and adherents of the faith are not only doctrinal, their responses to present day social issues have increasingly defined them. One major issue on which there is a marked difference is their individual responses to the issue of marriage and controversial issue of homosexuality. Against the backdrop of increasing focus on same-sex marriage and the advocacy for rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, Christian denominations are rising to be counted on the basis of their belief. On this score, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, stands out as it continues to maintain a principled stand that marriage remains a union between a man and a woman. To the Church, homosexuality which has gradually infiltrated into human culture and practice, must be condemned without equivocations.

The Catholic Church are not too different, even if some people tried to create contradictions around the statement by the Vatican, last year. The Vatican had raised controversy when it issued a statement on same-sex marriage that many, including Catholics, felt was too far-reaching. Though the statement did not express views at variance with traditional Catholic doctrine, which opposes samesex marriage, many were concerned that the emphasis on a more compassionate and inclusive approach towards LGBTQ+ individuals.

In March 2021, the Vatican announced that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions, stating that God “does not and cannot bless sin.” This position was seen as a reaffirmation of traditional Catholic teaching on marriage. However, Pope Francis has also emphasized the need for pastoral care and respect for LGBTQ+ individuals, indicating a nuanced approach that seeks to balance doctrine with compassion.The Pontiff continues to emphasize the importance of respecting their dignity and has called for a pastoral approach that welcomes them into the Church community. The 2024 Conference of Diocesan Communicators and Media Officers which held in Ughelli, Delta State, last week, was another platform for the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, to restate its opposition to homosexuality and other forms of sexual pervasion.

Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Blessing Enyindah had, at the Ughelli Conference, clarified the stand of the Communion on the issue and insisted that as far as the Church in Nigeria is concerned, homosexuality and same-sex marriage remain ungodly. Archbishop Eyindah’s position aligns with the struggle by the Anglican Communion since the 1990s, on the controversy regarding homosexuality in the church. The 13th Lambeth Conference of 1998 was a defining moment for the Anglicans, as their bishops passed a resolution “rejecting homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture”. While many of the provinces have distanced themselves from the resolution, the Anglican Church of Nigeria continues to affirm its commitment to the “total rejection of the evil of homosexuality which is a perversion of human dignity”.

In 2006, it issued a statement that encouraged the National Assembly to ratify the Bill that sought to declare homosexuality illegal. The Church of Nigeria may not have succeeded in getting other provinces to ratify the Lambeth resolution, but as the second-largest province in the Anglican Communion – as measured by baptised membership – after the Church of England, it’s stand has enthroned some moral force into the argument. At a time many other provinces of the Anglican Communion have acquiesced with the popular, even if unscriptural position on marriage, the Church of Nigeria remains resolute in their position against it. To them, marriage is a relationship between a man and a woman. It has been unwavering in its condemnation of homosexual relationships and insists the Church of Christ must unite in rejecting the pervasion.