What Marriage, Fatherhood Taught Me – Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe

Modern men increasingly place a higher value on economic or educational milestones than marriage and children, viewing fatherhood as a “capstone” rather than a “cornerstone” of a life well lived.

But for top Nigerian Skit maker, Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe also known as Madiba of Comedy, when he took up the mantle of fatherhood, he entered into a calling that brings joy and meaning to life and positive transformative across society.

Speaking are some of the lessons he has learned from his marriage so far, Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe said, “I have learned to be more understanding and ensure we are on the same page at all times to avoid certain issues.

It has made me want to be closer to members of my family and think more about family and friends. Marriage and fatherhood have given me a different perspective on life.

My wife is a fastidious person, calm, understanding, caring, and beautiful. I knew I couldn’t lose her because of the beautiful qualities she possessed.

The fact that she is understanding despite my mistakes, crowns it all. She understands that we do not go to bed angry even if we have a misunderstanding.”

Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe also shed light on how he balances his career with family life while highlighting the importance of finding the best ways to balance both aspects.

He said: “It’s quite tasking but it’s the life I enjoy most. Balancing is living to me. I travel to Benin City every Monday to see my family and return to Lagos later in the week.

“I make sure to create time to be with my family and play with my daughter because fatherhood is a dream come true and a turnaround for me.

“We live in the moment and family is all we have. I have mentors who hold their family strong despite their busy schedules and I learn from them.”

Self-styled Madiba of Comedy is good at what he does, so far, he has received a slew of awards over the years. These awards are seamlessly tagged as evidence of his triumphs as a comedian.