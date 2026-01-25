What Late Dagrin, Mobahd, Destiny Boy Have In Common

Barely two weeks into the new year, 2026, the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning with the sudden death of another fast-rising music star, Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

An eyewitness recounted how the streets of the Agege area of Lagos State fell into an eerie silence on January 18, 2026, as the unthinkable was confirmed: Destiny Boy, the vibrant pioneer of Fuji-Pop, had reportedly passed away.

At just 22 years old, the singer; who famously transformed Davido’s “If” into a cultural bridge between traditional Fuji and modern Afrobeats; became the centre of a grieving nation’s concern and investigation.

What began as a viral video showing a lifeless body being transported in a vehicle soon spiralled into controversy, speculation and unanswered questions.

Although the Nigerian Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of the young artiste, the tragic incident has once again drawn attention to similar deaths that have occurred in the Nigerian music industry in the past.

On April 14, 2010, one of Nigeria’s most gifted rappers, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, popularly known as DaGrin, died following a car accident. DaGrin sustained severe head injuries when his vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Mushin, Lagos.

After spending about a week in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and undergoing surgery, the rapper passed away on April 22, 2010, at the age of 25. His death shook the music industry to its core, largely because of the unique style of rap he introduced.

Many believed he would have become one of Nigeria’s greatest musical exports had his life not been cut short at his prime. Another tragic and unresolved case is the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

Mohbad reportedly died from complications following injections administered by an alleged unqualified nurse, which led to convulsions and vomiting. He had reportedly sought medical attention after being diagnosed with an ear infection.

The circumstances surrounding his death sparked nationwide outrage and widespread investigations into alleged bullying and negligence.

Police investigations focused on the nurse involved, a friend who reportedly contacted her, and other suspects, including fellow artistes Naira Marley and Sam Larry. With the death of Destiny Boy, another promising talent has joined the list of young artistes whose lives were cut short just as their careers were about to soar.

The trio; DaGrin, Mohbad and Destiny Boy, were widely regarded as stars destined for great- er heights, but death c a m e knocking too early.

Their deaths generated intense public debate and controversy, including speculations that the pursuit of wealth, fame and popularity at all costs may have played a role. Notably, all three artistes gained even more recognition after their deaths, with their music enjoying renewed attention and dominance on social media platforms.

Mohbad’s death remains particularly controversial, as the circumstances have lingered unresolved for more than a year.

Similarly, Destiny Boy has continued to make headlines since his passing, keeping public interest and concern alive. The deaths of these young artistes have become a source of worry, not only for their families and fans, but also for the government and the nation at large.

Law enforcement agencies have had to intervene in a bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths; except in the case of DaGrin, whose death resulted from a fatal car crash.

Beyond the personal losses, these deaths are painful reminders to the entertainment industry of the need for introspection.

Stakeholders argue that artistes, especially young ones, must learn to manage fame, success and pressure more carefully.

There is a growing belief that many young artistes are often swept away by sudden stardom, leading them to handle critical life decisions with levity, carelessness or even recklessness; traits less commonly found among older, more experienced stars and industry legends.

Consequently, stakeholders are making strong calls on musicians, particularly emerging talents, to approach stardom with caution, avoid the fast lane of life, and make deliberate choices that will enable them to live longer, entertain their fans, and truly enjoy the fruits of their labour.