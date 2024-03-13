What I’ll Tell My Creator If Asked Why I Changed My Gender – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has caused controversy online as he speaks on what he will say when his creator asks him why he chose to change the original gender that he was given.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky addressed critics who are fond of taking swipes at him and being judgmental about his choice.

He told critics that such freedom as ‘choice’ exists and this is what he has chosen and it is nobody’s business to question him about him except his creator.

He also laid emphasis on the shortness and futility of life, stating that everyone is bound to die and would answer for whatever they have done on earth and none of his critics today will be there to answer his questions for him.

He said, “Now let me lecture many of you here, there’s something called “CHOICE ” Learn to respect people’s choices. Let everyone live. At the end of the day, if we all d*e we aren’t going to be buried in the same place, you can’t answer my question for me if my creator asks me to explain how I lived my life on earth. So relax and mind ur business.

“If my creator wakes me up and asks me to explain why he created a man and I turned myself into a beautiful woman, I will defend myself and tell him why. You won’t be there to explain to me. So mind ur business”

Reactions trailing this post;

holayemi_08 said: “The argument between you and your creator go hot”

fedahboi asked: “If your creator asks you wey your D…wetin you go talk?”

chinecherem.x remarked: “If we learn to mind our business we go, go far in life”

official_thiana stated: “Remember to add this point when defending yourself self bob “ask him if you consented to be a man” Omo this argument goes hot, I wish it would be live-streamed ”

