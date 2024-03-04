What I’d Loved To Change In Nigerian Men – Beverly Naya

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has revealed what she would love to change in Nigerian men.

According to her, if she had the opportunity to change something about men, particularly Nigerian men, it would be to make them more emotionally vulnerable.

Speaking in a recent interview with actor Efa Iwara, Naya said she wished men were more in touch with their emotions like women.

She noted that Nigerian men are conditioned to think that emotional vulnerability is a sign of weakness.

She said; “I wished men were more in touch with their emotions like women are. And vulnerable, women appreciate that so much.

“One thing I have noticed is that when a man is able to be vulnerable with a woman and can’t explain how and when it happened, he’s in love with that woman. It’s done (laughs).

“I wished that men would just be more vulnerable more often without feeling judged for it or embarrassed for being vulnerable.

“I feel like men, essentially Nigerian men are conditioned to believe that vulnerability is a sign of weakness. And I don’t agree with that.

“So, I would love that to change. I would love for men to embrace their vulnerable and sensitive sides a lot more.”