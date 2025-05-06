What I Will Do To Cubana Chief Priest Next Time We See – Hellen Ati

Share

Popular celebrity barman, Ikechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati has revealed what she intends to do to him the best time they meet.

New Telegraph recalls that the Kenyan lady has been dragging the businessman over claims that they had a child together.

However, Cubana Chief Priest has denied any claim of having a child with her.

In a recent post she made, she explained that since he’s unwilling to come to her, she would do so.

She opined that the next time they see, they would both hold each other’s neck in confrontation.

She wrote; “Pascal since you have refused to step up like afather dnt bother coz mountains can’t meet each other’s but human beings can pascal let me tell you anywhere I meet you in this world we go hold each other’s necks! swear am telling you Dnt wrry that day you will see my crazy mind”

