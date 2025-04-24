What I Told Peter Obi When I Met Him – Odumodublvck

Share

Following the recent social media attack on the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has opened up on what he told the former Governor of Anambra State when he met him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Odumodublvck had called out the politician, demanding that he promote his new album.

However, his outburst garnered a lot of backlash from many who berated him for the way he had called out the politician, labeling him as disrespectful.

Subsequently, he had met with Peter Obi, discussing and conversing with him after they met at an airport.

Speaking in a recent interview, he revealed what the content of the discussion had been.

According to Odumodu, he had explained to Peter Obi that many detractors are insulting him online all because he promotes him.

He wished he could do the same for him because his music is his business.

Odumodublvck said; “Respect to the man first of all. When I saw him I said: sir, good morning. Because of you they are insulting me online. It is true because when you were presidential candidate I came and I supported you.

“I even sang about it. You know what it is for an artist to come out and support a presidential candidate? Backlash.

“I even told him that that day they didn’t even allow me to vote. I had to go and call my mother. Because that time she was 68. She came and followed me to the polling unit.”

Reaction trailing this post;

@Wheezyblaq said: “Make Peter Obi come Dey write the machine is coming , Nawa ooo”

@PNile remarked: “So all the music artists that supported the different presidential candidate in the US election so should Donald Trump or kalama Harris start promoting musicians album for them like seriously, all this is for clout oo”

@Chid7979 remarked: “@Odumodublvck_

sense far from you. Some of you need to hire media professionals to handle your social media posts. This interview just like when Seyi Tinubu dey cry the other day. Very funny set of people. Lol”

@Nwanne_KaEnyi commented: “This guy talks sh!t, na Peter Obi made himself too accessible

Life is all about perception, they born you well see Tinubu follow am talk this sh!t, security go gree you or you don even pass security before you go open mouth machine is coming

Imagine obi tweeting that. Madness”

@GongolaOldBoy said: “Na Peter Obi I blame, if na me I for tell am say “You’re too small”

We all supported him and got insulted. He should rest.”

"Respect to the man first of all…" OdumoduBlvck reveals what he told Peter Obi. pic.twitter.com/ITNZBGfWBr — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 24, 2025

