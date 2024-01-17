What I Told Biden About A’Ibom – John Bassey

An indigene of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, Mr John Bassey who was a special guest of the President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden has revealed what he discussed with the US President.

Bassey was personally invited last week to the White House by the world’s most powerful leader, following his records of philanthropy and selfless commitments to nation-building in both his home country Nigeria and the United States.

Narrating his Oval Office experience to Journalists, Mr Bassey said the US President extended his best wishes to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Bassey said he informed Mr Biden that his home State in Nigeria has been blessed with good successive Governors who have left enduring legacies such as the first sub-national owned airline and a network of very good road infrastructure.

He also told the President that Akwa Ibom is the most peaceful in the country and that anytime he comes home to Nigeria, he moves about freely to witness the developments in his native State.

“I told Mr Biden that Akwa Ibom has an international airport, its own airline, a good network of roads, security, three standard sports stadiums that can host international sporting tournaments and a good atmosphere that investments can thrive”, Mr Bassey said excitedly.

Bassey went to the US as a student of Computer Science and BIz and opened his business, Business Incentives Medicals, in 2003.

He said seeing people die from ignorance, made him venture into charity services.

“Throughout my years of doing business, I have never waited for the government to support me, I simply reach out to touch those in need”, Bassey explained.

He said further that President Biden’s second term bid has already gotten his endorsement and he will do everything to see that Biden wins the race.

“Mr Biden is very humble and has formulated various policies here that have encouraged African-Americans like us who do business here.

“I am ready to support Biden’s re-election. He is developing the blacks, he is very humble. Doesn’t discriminate”, Bassey said.

His company, Bi Medical Distributors Inc. is a small minority-owned company that was founded in 2003. They offer a wide variety of medical home healthcare products and safety products.

Led by John Bassey, the President and CEO, who has more than 15 years of experience as a sales executive and product specialist in medical products, the company has achieved great success.

Bi Medical Distributors Inc. has been certified and recognized by the US government for its outstanding achievements and demonstrated commitments to healthcare delivery excellence during two periods: from October 22, 2008, to November 22, 2009, and from April 8, 2015, to July 31, 2024.

Their sustained excellence and sustainability are a result of their dedication and experience. Their product range includes wheelchairs, hospital beds, diapers, bandages, and more.

They work closely with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities worldwide to ensure that these essential products are readily available to healthcare professionals and patients.

Overall, Bi Medical Distributors Inc. has established a strong reputation in the industry and continues to make significant contributions to healthcare delivery.