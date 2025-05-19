What I Noticed When I Ran For Governor Of Anambra In 2017 – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared his observation after he contested for the governorship election in Anambra state in 2017.
Taking to his X page, Yul Edochie shared tidbits of the political affinity among contestants.
He noted that no bad blood existed among the contestants, including the incumbent governor.
Yul opined that the animosity seemed to exist only among the supporters.
He said, “When I ran for Governor of Anambra in 2017, I noticed something.
All the governorship candidates were all friendly, including the sitting Governor.
The few times we all met, there was always mutual respect in the air amidst jokes.
Funny, na the supporters dey fight up & down.”
Reactions trailing this posts;
@hyundaisplash said: “Only wise people will see sense in what you just tweeted.”
@dannyliv12 wrote: “Smh for the fools who kills themselves all in the name of fighting for party”
@real_stqinless said: “Supporters way mumu ”
See post below: