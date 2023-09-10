What I Discussed With President Tinubu – Narendra Modi

The main points of the discussion between the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and President Bola Tinubu on Sunday have been made public.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu spoke with the Indian Prime Minister before leaving India, where he was attending the G20 summit.

Speaking on his meeting with President Tinubu, Prime Minister Narendra took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account shortly after the two leaders’ meeting and conveyed his delight at meeting President Tinubu.

The PM noted that their discussions were fruitful and focused majorly on trade and cultural exchanges.

“It was a delight to meet President Bola Tinubu earlier today. Our talks were fruitful and will surely add momentum to the strong relations between India and Nigeria. Our key focus areas are trade and cultural exchanges,” he wrote.

