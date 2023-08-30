What I Discuss With Remi Tinubu On ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda – Sanwo- Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday revealed what he discussed with First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu about the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke after his recent trip to the Presidential Villa in Abuja said firstly he praised the First Lady for empowering women and other vulnerable groups in society.

A national scholarship programme that recently began in Abuja with 43 participants from throughout the country, ICT training for women, and other empowerment initiatives in agriculture and social investment are just a few of Tinubu’s interventions.

This, according to the governor would complement similar policy objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

He said: “We have to encourage her on the Renewed Hope Initiative which we have all heard about, which she is championing with the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and of course with other first ladies across the states because it complements what Mr. President is doing.

“I think she is really great with her focus on schools and to be able to provide succour for the people that are vulnerable.”

Regarding President Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, Sanwo-Olu stated that in addition to the citizens’ patience, the government must make difficult decisions and make methodical efforts to get the nation to a point where every Nigerian may live comfortably.