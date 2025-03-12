What Happened To Iheanacho? The Decline Of A Once-Rising Star

Share

The inclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho in the 39-man provisional list released by new Eagles coach Eric Chelle last week attracted negative reactions.

Many Nigerians questioned why the former Leicester City star made the cut, given his well-documented struggle in recent times.

Once regarded as one of Nigeria’s most promising football talents, the former Manchester City and Leicester City striker is currently struggling to make an impact in the English Championship with Middlesbrough.

With no goals in his first six matches for Middlesbrough, concerns are growing over whether he can ever rediscover the form that once made him a feared finisher while some Nigerian fans viewed his inclusion in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe as unjustified.

A promising Beginning

Iheanacho burst onto the global stage in 2013 when he starred at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, leading Nigeria to victory with six goals and seven assists.

His performances earned him the Golden Ball award and caught the attention of several top European clubs. Manchester City eventually secured his signature, and he was integrated into the first team by 2015.

His early years at City were promising, particularly in the 2015/16 season when he scored 14 goals in all competitions, despite limited playing time. His ability to score crucial goals with remarkable efficiency made him one of Europe’s most talked-about young strikers.

However, the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016 signaled a shift in the team’s dynamics, pushing Iheanacho down the pecking order behind Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus.

Beginning of the decline

Seeking regular playing time, Iheanacho moved to Leicester City in 2017 for a reported fee of £25 million. The move was expected to provide him with the platform to establish himself as a Premier League star, but his time at Leicester was marked by inconsistency.

While he showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in the 2020/21 season where he scored 19 goals in all competitions and played a key role in Leicester’s FA Cup triumph, he never fully cemented himself as the club’s main striker. Jamie Vardy’s dominance and Leicester’s tactical setup often limited Iheanacho’s opportunities.

Despite winning the Premier League Player of the Month award in March 2021, he struggled to maintain his place in the starting lineup. By the time Leicester suffered relegation in 2023, it was clear that Iheanacho’s career was at a crossroads.

He managed to stay at the King Power Stadium for another season and even helped them gain promotion to the Premier League amid inconsistent showing.

Hoping to revive his career, Iheanacho made a move to La Liga side Sevilla in the summer of 2024. However, his time in Spain turned into a nightmare.

He failed to score a single goal in nine La Liga appearances, and Sevilla’s management quickly lost patience. By January 2025, reports emerged that Sevilla was looking to offload him, leading to his eventual loan move to Middlesbrough. Now at Middlesbrough, Iheanacho is still struggling to find his form.

His first six matches have yielded no goals, raising further doubts about whether he can rediscover his goal-scoring touch. Under the management of Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough plays an attacking style of football that should, in theory, suit Iheanacho’s strengths. However, his continued struggles indicate deeper issues with confidence and consistency.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

