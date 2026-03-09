What Galatasaray Needs To Do Against Liverpool – Osimhen

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has said that his team needs to keep their feet on the ground when they host Liverpool in the Champions League tomorrow at home. The Nigerian international spoke at his post-match interview after leading Galatasaray to beat Besiktas 1-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday at home.

The 27-year-old also called on his teammates to be careful against Liverpool if they want to do well against the Premier League giants.

The win against Besiktas means Galatasaray is now on top of the Turkish Super Lig table with 61 points from 25 games. “This victory [Galatasaray’s 1-0 win against Besiktas will boost our morale. We need to keep our feet on the ground.

Liverpool are a very big team,” Osimhen said as quoted by Habersarikirmizi. “We will be playing at home. If we are careful, we can do well, even if it’s not easy. All matches in the Champions League are tough. We will fight to do well.”