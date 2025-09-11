What FIFA’s New W’Cup Play-Off System Means For Nigeria

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup now hang by a thread, with the new playoff system introduced by FIFA offering a difficult but possible path, provided the Super Eagles win their remaining matches and results elsewhere go in their favour.

Under FIFA’s expanded format, Africa has been allocated nine direct qualification slots, with a potential 10th via an intercontinental play-off.

The four best runnersup across all groups will advance to a CAF play-off, which will consist of two semi-finals and a final, played as single matches.

The winner of that round will move on to the FIFA Intercontinental Play-Off. At that stage, six teams from different continents will compete for two World Cup spots.

The two highestranked teams will be seeded directly into the final round, while the other four play in the semi-finals.

The winners of the semi-finals face the seeded teams, and the two final winners will qualify for the World Cup.

As it stands, Nigeria is eighth among the CAF runners-up, with 11 points from eight matches.

The four leading runners-up, Gabon, Madagascar, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso, have already amassed between 15 and 18 points, putting them well ahead of the Super Eagles.

To stay in contention, Nigeria must win both remaining matches, away to Lesotho and at home to the Benin Republic, and do so with significant goal margins.

Even then, maximum points may not be enough unless some of the higherranked teams drop points.