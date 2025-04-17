What Eagles Must Do To Qualify For World Cup –Eyimofe

Share

Former international, Joseph Eyimofe, has derided the Super Eagles’ toiling with the emotions of Nigerians with their performance in recent games, especially the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Olympian said Nigeria can still qualify for the World Cup but it all depends on the players if they are really serious about making it.

He however called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to instill more discipline in the players especially while playing at home in Nigeria. “Imagine if we go for away games, we are better, but we come home to play, we’ll be struggling,” he said.

“The Federation just needs to do more. When we were playing for the country, the hotels that they normally keep us in will be just for the players. No other customers.

The players and the players alone. Not this one that we put them in big hotels, where you will see some players having like two, three rooms, in that same hotel, put some guests there, enjoying themselves

“It is not supposed to be so, you come to play for the country for like, you stay for like four, five days in Nigeria. After that, you go back to your club. Why not just give it all? After the result, you do whatever you want to do.

“That is the main problem. Watch our players in Rwanda, you see what they did, from the blast of the whistle, they were all running. What happened back home, they started struggling. “We must tell ourselves the truth.

There is a need to stop all these big hotels. Yes, they are top stars, but we can beg them to accept something smaller just for us to achieve our goal. Put them in a nice hotel, just players and officials, no visitors and let’s see what happens.

“These people can get the ticket If they want to. If they are ready, we will get it because we have the machinery, we have the players. All they need is just the attitude. If they bring out their mind to play, I swear to God, no team will beat us again.”

