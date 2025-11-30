What distinguished Chief Obafemi Awolowo from others

Dear Editor,

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, in his book titled A Journey in Service, provided details of how he gathered top Nigerian economists & technocrats to salvage the nation’s economy during his time as military president.

Economic experts, but without the vision to deliver the poor from hunger & hardship, except to roll out policies that do not raise the standard of living of the poor masses, e.g, provide running portable water, free education at all levels, cheap & constant electricity supply, affordable housing, etc. The egg heads fail to realise that corruption & deceit must be curbed first before any reforms can be successful. The fingers steering the wheels of the reforms are leprous.

Those who will sort out Nigeria must have clean hands. Is it the Executive? They have failed Nigerians; so also the Legislature & the Judiciary? What has the renowned economist & intellectual, Professor Charles Soludo, who is now the governor of Anambra state, done to banish poverty, improve the standard of living of the poor masses, or even attempt to equal or raise the bar to achieve the development strides achieved by Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the old Western region? The bottom line, therefore, is vision. Nigeria is on the brink today due to a lack of visionary leaders.

Chief Awolowo provided a purposeful & visionary service hard to beat by today’s politicians. Oftentimes, we are asked to pray for our unrepentant leaders who have adopted a worldview of accumulating ill-gotten wealth & who are not prepared to forsake their ungodly ways & restitute that which they have stolen. How can God bless that which He has not approved? The spirit of mass action must surge now to save Nigeria. John Jimoh writes Aseese, Mowe, Ogun State

Nigeria’s silent healthcare emergency

Dear Editor,

Behind the noise of politics and economic debates lies one of Nigeria’s most pressing crises: the slow but steady collapse of its healthcare system. While successive governments have promised reforms and improvements, the reality for millions of Nigerians is one of overcrowded hospitals, overstretched medical workers, and unaffordable treatment. The signs are everywhere—from patients lying on bare floors in public hospitals to doctors emigrating in search of better opportunities abroad.

This is not just a health challenge; it is a national emergency that threatens lives and the country’s development. At the heart of the crisis is chronic underfunding. Despite numerous declarations that health is a priority, budgetary allocations to the sector remain dismally low. Nigeria has consistently fallen short of the 15% benchmark set in the Abuja Declaration for health spending.

With limited resources, hospitals are poorly equipped, medical supplies are inadequate, and essential drugs are often out of reach for ordinary citizens. Many public hospitals are forced to rely on outdated machines, while private hospitals—better equipped but expensive—remain beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. To rescue Nigeria’s healthcare system, urgent reforms must be undertaken.

First, the government must significantly increase investment in the health sector, ensuring that funds are not only allocated but also transparently utilised. Second, incentives should be created to retain medical professionals within the country, including better pay, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities. Third, rural healthcare must be prioritised by building community health centers and equipping them with trained staff and adequate facilities.

Finally, health insurance coverage must be expanded to make care affordable and accessible to every Nigerian. Ngamarju Elizabeth Apagu writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State

NPHCDA, quest for universal healthcare in Nigeria

Dear Editor,

Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors that determines a nation’s well-being and productivity. In Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has been at the forefront of ensuring that citizens, especially those in rural and underserved communities, have access to basic health services. The agency was tasked with revitalising the country’s failing primary healthcare system and driving immunisation campaigns. The NPHCDA’s role became even more prominent during Nigeria’s struggle with polio.

The COVID-19 pandemic further tested the NPHCDA’s capacity. Tasked with coordinating vaccine distribution, the agency faced challenges ranging from global vaccine shortages to public skepticism about the safety of the vaccines.

Despite these obstacles, it successfully led nationwide campaigns, using traditional rulers, religious leaders, and media advocacy to boost public trust. Its ability to adapt and mobilize was a critical factor in Nigeria’s pandemic response.

However, Nigeria still suffers from weak healthcare infrastructure, underfunded facilities, and a shortage of qualified medical personnel. Many rural clinics lack electricity, water, or even basic drugs, limiting the impact of the agency’s programmes. Strengthening the agency further could transform Nigeria’s health sector and improve the lives of millions. In the fight for a healthier nation, the NPHCDA remains one of Nigeria’s most vital institutions. Timothy Ali Samuel writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State

Driving the economy through real estate investment

Dear Editor,

Nigeria’s economic policy narrative under the present administration is one of bold ambitions tempered by harsh realities. The policies, which are aimed at reducing the government’s role in the economy, reducing the nation’s overly dependence on the oil sector by pushing through a series of market-oriented measures, encouraging private sector participation, and attracting foreign sector investment, have led to a sharp rise in the cost of living.

Though the economic outlook is showing signs of gradual recovery after years of turbulence, projected growth remains far below what is required to transform the nation’s living standards.

The citizens continue to grapple with biting hardship, even as the government reaffirms its commitment to driving economic transformation and improving financial stability. As the government pushes with determination, its policies on economic transformation, I suggest it looks more closely in the direction of real estate, with a resolve to harness its potential amidst formidable obstacles. Real estate can improve and transform Nigeria’s economy and catalyze it on the path of sustainable development.

That is why the more developed nations of the world leverage real estate to grow and develop their economies. In the United States of America, for instance, the real estate sector is a major component of its economy, driving its GDP growth and economic activities, such as job creation and consumer spending.

Real estate can play a more critical role in our economy. It can contribute more remarkably to the nation’s GDP, and can actually oil and speed up economic growth and development in a very significant manner. If properly harnessed and under a visible, clear-cut, and well-articulated policy regime, real estate will transform Nigeria’s economy more rapidly.

Nigeria’s real estate market is not only dynamic, but it also remains a choice destination for local and international investment, with huge potential and returns. Nigeria’s over 200 million population and rapid urbanization make the sector viable for investment. Shelter is one of the basic needs of man, yet housing is about the most difficult to access in Nigeria.

Thousands of Nigerians across the major cities of Nigeria are in search of decent and affordable accommodation, and even when they find one, the cost of rent is out of reach for many. The United Nations estimates that Nigeria needs over 20 million housing units to close its housing deficit.

This figure shows the enormous gap between demand and supply in the sector. The import of this is that the housing deficit provides an investment opportunity. Infrastructure development enhances real estate development, which in turn positively impacts the economy, as its multiplier effect leads to increased investment, commerce, jobs, and wealth creation.

Adekunle Ishaq Olalekan writes from Lagos Open letter to the Senate

Dear Editor,

The recent decision by the Senate to classify kidnapping and banditry as acts of terrorism, along with the approval of the death penalty for offenders, is a bold and commendable step toward restoring security across our nation. Nigerians have endured years of pain, fear, and uncertainty.

Families have been shattered, businesses crippled, and communities displaced by the persistent surge of kidnapping and violent crimes. While the Senate’s resolution is timely and necessary, it is only the beginning.

Without complementary reforms to strengthen the judicial process, the impact of this new legislation may fall short of the expectations of citizens who are yearning for true justice. I urge the Senate to establish a special court for kidnapping and violent crimes through federal legislation. This should not be an optional addition to our justice system but an urgent necessity to give real meaning to the Senate’s recent declaration.

The special court must be empowered to conduct speedy trials because kidnapping cases often drag on for years, creating delays that embolden criminals and frustrate victims. Fast-tracked hearings and judgments will cut through the bureaucracy that currently slows justice. The certainty and swiftness of punishment are far more effective deterrents than punishment alone.

The court must also ensure clear and firm sentencing. It should differentiate between cases where the victim survives and those where the victim is killed. When lives are taken, the death penalty, already approved by the Senate, must apply. When victims survive, life imprisonment should be the minimum sentence. This distinction ensures proportional justice while maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime. Another major challenge is enforcement.

One significant reason why death sentences in Nigeria rarely reach execution is the constitutional requirement for governors to sign death warrants. Over the years, many governors have declined to do so for political, religious or personal reasons. As a result, convicted murderers and kidnappers often remain on death row indefinitely or eventually secure reprieves. This loophole weakens the justice system and emboldens criminals who believe the law can be circumvented