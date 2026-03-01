What Cocoa House Stands For

Fourth Republic leaders need to pay a quarterly pilgrimage to Cocoa House in Ibadan as a way of passing judgment on themselves for turning Nigeria to a poor country of thieving big men. That structure located in Dugbe, Oyo State was built in the First Republic when there was no revenue flowing from oil. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first Premier of the Western Region relied on cocoa, rubber and timber, to grow a robust economy.

This was clearly defined and pursued through a Five-Year Development Plan, from 1965 to 1960. Those who talk of dividends of democracy should visit the 26-storey edifice, which incidentally was the first skyscraper in West Africa when it was commissioned.

Yes, while some state governors offer wheelbarrows, tricycles and bags of rice to the people as dividends of democracy, Awolowo was busy planning a better tomorrow for the Western Region. Cocoa House tells the story.

The Federal Government and governors of the South-West Geo Political Zone may really not be interested in the welfare of the people. We doubt if beyond 2027 politics, they follow the global cocoa market. The product was so scarce at a time that a well-managed Nigeria would have made some good money out of the situation. Cocoa became so scarce that European and American markets began to source for alternatives.

Big companies, including Pladis and Nestle, introduced palm oil to their products like Club, Penguins, Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband. The same oil that made the Eastern Nigeria economy bounce under Premier Michael Okpara was abandoned like cocoa. This global cocoa story would have helped the fortunes of the Federal Government if governors did not relegate palm oil. Cote d’Ivoire, with 2.4 million tons output, leads globally with 42 per cent of production.

The Ghanaians are still relevant but Indonesia and Ecuador are catching up rapidly. You cannot find Nigeria on the radar. Everyone is laid back waiting for proceeds from Niger Delta oil. Going back to history, cocoa was introduced to Ghana (Gold Coast) and Nigeria, almost at the same time by William Pratt, an Ijebu man who was shipped to the West Indies as a slave. When he regained freedom, Pratt, a very good carpenter, returned to Africa and settled in Fernando Po from where he ordered cocoa seedlings from across the Atlantic.

From there cocoa was introduced to Nigeria. Perhaps, that Ijebu connection was not lost on Awolowo who used cocoa to redefine the economy of the Western Region. And to show the world that leadership is not about political structure, the Premier used revenue earned to mount life changing structures. The Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) took off on October 31, 1959, when many African countries did not know what a television looked like. That same year, Liberty Stadium, a 25, 000-capacity structure was commissioned. It was money well spent as it attracted the first world title fight in Sub Saharan Africa. Dick Tiger Ihetu beat Gene Fulmer of the United States, to retain the world Middleweight boxing title.

Awolowo was in prison when Cocoa House was commissioned on Akintola’s 55th birthday, July 10, 1965. And the 26-storey edifice remained ‘Ile Awon Agbo’ (House of Farmers), not ‘Awolowo House’ or ‘Akintola House’

Presently, Anthony Joshua, a proud Sagamu son, is one of the biggest prize fighters in the world. No attempt has been made to have him fight in Nigeria. Governors were more interested in publicity when he survived a ghastly auto accident on December 29 last year. Money from cocoa was used to construct a massive housing Estate in the Bodija area of Ibadan. Industrial Estates were established in the Ikeja/Ogba axis of Lagos. All over Western Region, 20 farm settlements were set up. Concentration was not limited to a particular area.

The noble idea of building the 105 metres high rise building was Awolowo’s. Fourth Republic politicians must learn another lesson. Although the animosity between the first Premier and his successor, Chief Ladoke Akintola, delayed the inauguration of Cocoa House, it did not kill it. Awolowo was in prison when Cocoa House was commissioned on Akintola’s 55th birthday, July 10, 1965. And the 26-storey edifice remained ‘Ile Awon Agbo’ (House of Farmers), not ‘Awolowo House’ or ‘Akintola House’.

Sixty years after the unveiling, grandchildren of the two political heavyweights were brought together by management of O’dua Investment Company Limited (OICL). It is disturbing that while global manufacturers are looking elsewhere for cocoa markets, the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) has continued to act like a political party.

CRIN is not concerned about how to boost production following decline due to climatic and sundry attacks. An Institute that spends N2 billion building a palace, N1.4 billion on markets in the SouthWest and South-East, N270 million to erect a mosque, N175 million on lock-up shops and allocates N140 million to the purchase of sewing and weaving machines, should be converted an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp! Awolowo must be weeping in his grave.

The level of technology in his days as Premier is nothing compared to what is obtainable today. President Bola Tinubu and other leaders benefited from the Cocoa Revolution of the First Republic. Today crude oil is yielding revenue in trillions – yet there is little evidence that the people are better off.