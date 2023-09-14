What Buhari Doing In Daura 100 Days After Leaving Aso Rock – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed what his principal has been doing in Daura, Katsina State 100 days after leaving the Presidential Villa in Abuja as the 15th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement in a statement titled ‘One Hundred Days after Buhari’, Garba Shahu disclosed that Buhari has been actively engaged in farming activities since his departure from office.

The media aide clarified that Buhari relocated to his hometown in Daura, in order to get proper rest and oversee his farming activities.

Speaking further, he said Buhari visits his farm four times a week and expresses enthusiasm about the progress of both his animals and crops.

He said, “This week, President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 100 days away from office after completing two terms of four years each as President of Nigeria.

“He chose to stay in Daura to be far away from Abuja in order not to distract the new APC administration and in the hope also that the distance would make it possible for him to have a good rest and to care for his farm, which had not received as much attention as it needed while he was away.

“He goes to the farm four days of the week and is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing. He gets a good measure of rest but the visits have not abated.”