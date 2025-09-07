What Africa Stands To Gain From Blockchain Festival In Rwanda—Fabanwo

More than 10,000 youths, innovators, regulators, and investors from across Africa and beyond are set to converge in Kigali as the African Blockchain Festival (ABF) makes its debut with organisers promising to redefine Africa’s place in the global tech ecosystem.

The three-day festival will spotlight the transformative power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) for the continent’s growth, with practical case studies, high-level dialogues, and direct investor-startup engagements on the agenda.

Convener and lead organiser Olubunmi Fabanwo said the festival was born out of a four-year dream conceived in Accra, Ghana and is now finally being realised on the African stage.

“This is not just another tech event,” Fabanwo said during a press briefing in Lagos. “It’s about bringing together builders, regulators, investors, and creators. It’s about making blockchain simple, useful, and valuable for everyday Africans. We are here to drive change, execute change, and showcase Africa’s readiness.”

For him, the uniqueness of the festival lies in its ability to connect people directly with opportunities. “We want to do in two days what others stretch into years,” he said. He explained further that; “real conversations, real investors, real solutions, farmers, business owners, and entrepreneurs will see blockchain demystified, not just discussed.”

Adding his voice, Fiyin Odebumi, a partner in the festival, emphasised the long-term vision of the project. “The challenge with most events is that once the lights go off, the connections fade,” Odebumi noted. “But with the African Blockchain Festival, we are building a lasting ecosystem. This is about relationships that continue after Kigali — about creating networks that will drive projects across Africa.”

The press conference also featured Dami Adenuga, founder of DAW Empire, who is supporting the festival as one of its partners. Adenuga highlighted the cultural and business significance of the festival. “This is more than technology — it’s about storytelling, culture, and Africa’s global reputation,” he said.

“The African Blockchain Festival is a platform to show that young Africans are not just consumers of innovation, but producers of groundbreaking solutions.”

He added that the mix of technology and creativity is what will set ABF apart. “When you combine blockchain, AI, and African creativity, the result is something powerful. That’s what we are backing,” Adenuga remarked.

The choice of Kigali, organizers explained, was strategic. Rwanda is fast becoming one of Africa’s most progressive hubs for digital innovation, with policymakers open to engaging tech players at all levels. “Rwanda represents what’s possible when government and innovators work hand in hand,” Fabanwo said. “Partnering with the Ministry of ICT shows our seriousness. Africa doesn’t need to ask for permission anymore — we are already getting things done.”

The festival has confirmed a lineup of heavyweight speakers, including Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission; Dr. Vít Jedlička, President of the Free Republic of Liberland; popular tech and finance creator Fisayo Fosudo; and rising tech content creator Delppy.

For Odebumi, the speaker list reflects the ambition to balance regulators, creators, and innovators on the same stage. “We are not recycling old conversations. We are creating a platform where Africa sets the agenda,” he said. “This is not about playing catch-up — it’s about leading.”

Beyond panels and keynotes, ABF will host closed-door investor sessions, startup showcases, and grassroots education workshops, ensuring that everyone from regulators to farmers leaves Kigali with practical takeaways.

The broader vision, Fabanwo stressed, is to attract global investment into African blockchain projects while also educating communities on social impact. “We are not trying to take over the world,” he said. “But we are showing that Africans are capable of creating solutions that matter globally. What starts in Kigali will echo across the continent.”

With weeks to go before kickoff, anticipation is mounting across Africa’s tech ecosystem. For many, the African Blockchain Festival is shaping up to be the most consequential convergence of youth, technology, and investment the continent has ever seen.