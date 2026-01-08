What ADC Must Do To Oust Tinubu

“Integrity is the supreme qual- ity for leadership. Without it, no real success is possible.”

—Dwight D. Eisenhower

If the African Democratic Congress (ADC) aims to earn the trust of Nigerians, it must prioritize establishing a rescue team for the nation. This coalition cannot exist solely to unseat President Bola Tinubu for the mere sake of gaining power; such an approach is destined for failure.

The politicians involved must unite to overhaul a decayed and broken system, putting an end to the cycle of poor leadership and the senseless suffering faced by Nigerians.

Failure to commit to a mission that offers something genuinely new and transformative will make it impossible to market their manifesto effectively. The Coalition must resonate with Nigerians and make a meaningful impact, it must focus on assembling a dedicated corruption-free rescue team for the country.

Simply aiming to win power and oust President Tinubu will not suffice; the mission must be rooted in a genuine desire to reform and rejuvenate a system that is in dire need of change.

The ADC should prioritize efforts to address the underlying issues of poor leadership and the persistent challenges faced by Nigerians.

Their goal must be to present a fresh and inspiring vision for the nation that goes beyond traditional political rhetoric. A compelling manifesto that speaks to the hearts and needs of the citizens will be crucial for garnering support.

Furthermore, the ADC must navigate the complex political landscape and sensitivities between the North and South that have shaped Nigeria since the Second Republic in 1979. A thoughtful and inclusive approach will help build a broad coalition that can drive positive change.

By focusing on solutions that uplift all Nigerians, the ADC can position itself as a viable alternative in the political arena in its journey to Aso Rock. Ignoring the long-standing political sensitivities between the North and South would be a grave misstep.

The ADC cannot afford to tread lightly on this issue as it pursues its ambitions for Aso Rock. The formal entry of Peter Obi into the ADC has already reverberated throughout the country. It should signal to its leaders that Nigerians are eager for change—provided that they assemble a formidable rescue team for the country.

Nigerians are desperate for a Nigeria that thrives on competence, character, capacity, and compassion, rather than one where public funds are squandered in a sea of corruption.

That perhaps explains why American weekly Columnist, Peggy Noonan asserted that” In a President, character is everything. You can hire clever, you can hire pragmatic… but you cannot buy courage and decency; you can’t rent a strong moral sense” Long before Peter Obi joined the coalition, the ADC’s potential to field its “best team” in the 2027 election had become a focal point of Nigerian political discourse.

With Obi’s arrival at the end of 2025, the party has rapidly evolved from a minor player into a central hub for opposition heavyweights. In the critical political landscape of Nigeria’s 2027 elections, the ADC Coalition signifies a strategic realignment of opposition forces.

The public expects that this coalition will transcend traditional politics, transforming grassroots energy into a unified political entity that is capable of challenging the ruling APC and guiding the nation towards a brighter future.

Peter Obi’s outstanding performance with the Obidient Movement clearly demonstrates that re-engineering Nigeria’s political landscape for genuine change is not just possible, but imperative.

However, the ADC must confront the “Challenge of a Winning Team,” which entails merging diverse political heavyweights. Whether they can assemble a “dream team” hinges on their ability to manage the egos and ambitions of key players within their ranks.

This coalition includes influential figures such as Peter Obi, whose popularity among the youth is unmatched; Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President spearheading discussions to solidify the ADC as a unified platform; Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, signaling a significant shift in Northern political alignment; Rotimi Amaechi, who may not excel in political structuring but has vital contributions to offer; and Aminu Tambuwal, a significant influence in Northwest geopolitics.

To lend institutional stability, the coalition has appointed seasoned leaders like former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary. Despite this impressive roster, the coalition faces critical challenges, especially regarding its presidential ticket.

The ambitions of both Atiku and Obi present a daunting hurdle: determining who claims the top spot without causing fractures within the coalition.

Additionally, internal tensions are likely to arise, as the “Old Guard” led by Atiku, who believes their long-standing ties to the party grant them an upper hand, may clash with the fresh momentum brought by Peter Obi.

For the ADC to showcase its best team, it must abandon a “personality-first” mindset and adopt a consensus-based approach that accurately reflects the desires of the populace.

Speculation suggests that the coalition should consider establishing a framework where key roles—such as Vice Presidency, Senate President, and significant ministerial positions—are pre-agreed to satisfy all factions. The selection of candidates must prioritize the quality and moral in tegrity of the individuals involved.

We need to ask ourselves: Are they committed to enhancing justice and unity in the country? Are they genuinely equipped to combat corruption, the nation’s greatest barrier to development? To decisively oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, the party’s strategy must focus on three crucial pillars: unifying influential politicians, leveraging economic discontent, and establishing a grassroots alternative to the APC and PDP.

This can be effectively achieved by amplifying the narratives surrounding economic hardship, nepotism, and the pervasive marginalization experienced under Tinubu’s administration.

The ADC leaders must specifically engage the North, targeting critical voting blocs that played a significant role in Tinubu’s 2023 victory. They must capitalize on the growing discontent within the region stemming from the current administration.

However, they must be driven by principles of justice and equity; those who seek fairness must start with clean hands. If their goal is to unite Nigeria, it must hinge on justice for all. The dynamics are complicated: the North, fresh from power in 2023, seeks influence in the ADC, while the East, which has been sidelined since 1999, rightfully demands its turn at the table.

The party must navigate these challenges to demonstrate its genuine commitment to national unity, especially given that the East has met all the criteria for a renewed Nigeria in our current political climate.

The ADC must unequivocally show Nigerians that it offers an Alternative Governance Model capable of revitalizing our politics, distancing itself from the failed legacies of both the APC and PDP.

Until it successfully presents this new image, its mission to Aso Rock will be fraught with challenges, even as many yearn to see the current occupants removed.

Issuing a quit notice to Tinubu is essential, and his ejection is desirable, but we must ask: what kind of replacement are we offering the landlord, the Nigerian voters? The stakes are high, and we need divine guidance in this critical endeavor. God help us.