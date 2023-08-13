We’ve Uncovered Attempt To Destabilize Us, Bayelsa Ex-Agitators Leadership Forum Alleges

The Bayelsa State Chapter of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Leadership Forum (First Phase) on Sunday said it has uncovered another failed attempt being orchestrated by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Office to silence the forum in the State.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, High Chief Charles Korubo, Secretary, Chief Kalaiti Jephta including other thirty-two members, the ex-agitators said the general public need to be wary of the PAP under the interim administrator, Gen Barry Ndiomu, saying the forum’s calls for his suspension may have got to the relevant authorities.

The statement read, “We wish to notify the general public from all works of life, especially of the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian nation at large, to be aware of happenings at Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) office under Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the Interim Administrator (IA).

“We believe that from our persistent calls for the suspension and possible arrest of the IA, Gen. Barry Ndiomu must have gotten to most investors, IOCs, government security agencies, Captains of industries, concerned elders of the region and other stakeholders who must have been observing or even reading with keen interest the publications and counter publications and the complicated picture questioning both the peace and security of the region.

“We are sounding it like a loud drum in an open field that, an administration like the one we have today in the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that is willing to talk and genuinely try to respond to the needs of its people will have that light snuffed out if the likes of Maj. Gen Barry Ndiomu is allowed to stand in the way of an intervention agency of government as sensitive as the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“We had declared earlier that a drowning man holds on to anything regardless, which is why we believe Gen. Ndiomu has stooped so low with his divide-and-rule tactics, aimed at plunging us into killing ourselves and disrupting public peace while he holds on to his position as IA of the Presidential Amnesty Programme which is marred with incompetence, misappropriation, gross abuse of office and playing out his dominant initiative to deliberately distort the peace sustained before his arrival to Presidential

Amnesty Office in October 2022.

“It didn’t come to us as a surprise when the notable figure of our forum, Gen God-gift Ayabowei, made the confessional statement during a disciplinary hearing held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital on Monday 7th Aug 2023, stating how he was contacted by Gen. Barry Ndiomu adding that the instruction was for him to create a parallel leadership of the forum in Bayelsa State to distort the forum thereby jeopardizing the positive objectives of the Gen. Charles Kurobo James led EXCO in Bayelsa, as they have succeeded with genuine Ex-agitators’ leaderships in other States of the region.

“In summary, Gen. Ayabowei added that his primary mandate was for him to counter every raised question about the mal-administration of PAP especially in the areas of benefits and entitlements due to the ex-agitators besides the monthly stipends, which he (Ayabowei) had already demonstrated with a counter publication on 4th August 2023.

“In the same vain, Gen. Bull Ebitei Ifiemi and Gen. Gilbert Isobo aka Gen. Tallest, both of the Leadership Forum Bayelsa State were also found culpable of double standard and while both Gen. Ayabowei Godgift and Gen. Bull Ebitei Ifiemi were suspended from the forum for a one year period effective from 7th August 2023 to 20th of August 2024, as deemed fit by the disciplinary procedure, Gen. Tallest was lucky to get off with a fine and a warning.

“We deemed it necessary to alert and further appeal to the NSA, CDS, CNC, DSS, IGP, NSCDC, OPDS, AIG-Zone 16, and 16 Brigade (Camp Buratai) Yenagoa and the general public that following the disciplinary hearing, the forum had unanimously resolved to suspend Gen. God-gift Ayabowei and Gen. Bull Ebitei Ifiemi from the Ex-agitators’ Leadership Forum Bayelsa State Chapter and advice the above-mentioned agencies and other relevant authorities that any person or group of persons, organization(s) or agency doing business with or engaging them in any social, physical, political, economic or security matters will be doing so devoid of the Ex-agitators’ Leadership Forum, Bayelsa State Chapter. The statement concluded.