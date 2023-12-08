We’ve Track 28 Constituency Projects Out Of 115 In Southwest – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offence Commission (ICPC) in Osun State, on Friday, disclosed that it has tracked a total of 28 out of 115 constituency projects in the southwest.

Osun ICPC, Mr Demola Bakare, gave the disclosure while addressing the media on the achievement of the commission at a media parley in commemoration of World Anti-corruption Day held, in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said the commission has also tracked about 185 projects which were allocated to Ekiti State worth 8.0 billion naira.

“The Constituency projects out of 7023 project were tracked nationwide, Southwest had 115 projects amounting to N30.9 billion of which is 3.9 per cent of the total.

“Osun state officers have tracked 28 worth N8051 million after the exercise 5 contractors and 18 companies were asked to restore to sites for projects stand at N453 million and eventually delivered N453 million worth of projects.

“In 2023 out of 443 projects amounting to N58 billion tracked nationwide a total of 95 capital projects amounting to N10.8 billion allocated to South West.

“Osun ICPC office tracked 85 projects and were located in Ekiti State worth N8.0billion. We discovered that those projects were soft projects like empowerment and small-scale business support. We find that some projects to empower people of the community are use to shiphon public resources or for money laundering.

Bakare said the commission would not relent in its duty to fight corruption in the state.

He pointed out that their duty and responsibility is to receive and investigate reports of the conspiracy to commit, attempt to commit or actual commission of the offence(s) as prescribed by the Act 2000 and in appropriate cases prosecute the offender.

He noted that every 9th of December was declared International Anti-Corruption Day to raise more awareness of corruption issues and how to tackle them.

“It is a day earmarked to promote collective action against corruption internationally.

“Although the negative impact of corruption could be felt globally, hence the call for action against the pandemic, however, the most affected are the vulnerable poor and marginalised individuals in the society.

“This is because the negative impact of corruption on socio-economic development serves as a contributing factor that allows bad governance to thrive in society and thus deny citizens the benefits of democracy.

“The theme for this year’s global Anti-Corruption Day is “Uniting the World Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security”, because corruption is intertwined with conflict and instability, jeopardises social and economic development and undermines democratic institutions and the rule of law.

“Given that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is the foremost anti-graft agency in Nigeria, ICPC Osun State Office decided to kick off the commemoration of this year’s International Anti-corruption Day with our friends from the media, because as society’s watchdog, you draw the attention of relevant authorities to issues that affect the citizenry so that necessary actions could be taken to reverse the negative situation.

“Consequently, ICPC regard you as partners in progress in the crusade against corruption in relation to media support and reportage to expose the extent of damage corruption has cost the society and the efforts being made to reverse the situation.

“Since its establishment, ICPC has vigorously pursued the implementation of its mandate on all fronts, particularly the eradication of corruption in Nigeria by instituting different initiatives aimed at preventing corruption and fostering public support for the campaign. Some of the initiatives of ICPC include the launching of Student Anti-Corruption Clubs (SAC) in primary and secondary schools nationwide; Student Anti-corruption Vanguards in tertiary institutions; Anti-Corruption CDS Group for Youth Corp members; establishing of Anti-Corruption Transparency Units (ACTU) in over 404 government establishments; National Anti-Corruption Coalition, a platform for Civil Society Based Organisations.

“Additionally, ICPC sensitises the public through anti-corruption seminars and conferences, town hall meetings, news publications both in the print and online media and its television programme “Corruption Must Go” aired on National Television Authority (NTA) every Wednesday by 3.30 pm.

“The Commission also embarked on System Study and Review in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) to checkmate corrupt practices and encourage a culture of integrity in government business which has resulted in Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard administration yearly to know the level of compliance for improvement in the MDAs while recommendations from Corruption Risk Assessment carried out in different sectors of the nation has led to reforms like e-passport, streamlining of pension as well as health insurance.

“The Commission is also in the forefront of curbing Illicit Financial Flow and creating more awareness of the menace in order to improve the country’s economy.

‘In recognition of ICPC’s willingness to regularly avail the public with information on its activities with a website designed to achieve that purpose, the Commission was given an award for the best website among MDAs in Nigeria.

“To further promote good governance and accountability from lawmakers, ICPC initiated Constituency and Executive Project Tracking in 2019 leading to the recovery of government funds and property, identification of fictitious contracts and projects and ensuring better budget and qualitative project implementation.

‘The project tracking exercise was carried out nationwide and the Commission is now in the 5th phase of the exercise.

In pursuit of its preventive mandate, particularly in the area of promoting positive orientation and behavioural change in the crusade against corruption, ICPC birthed the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP), which was adopted and launched in 2020 by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This initiative has led to continued sensitisation of various stakeholders on the core values of the Policy which include upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, national unity, voice participation and patriotism in order to promote high moral standards in the society. In essence, the ultimate aim of the Commission is to enthrone a Nigeria glowing with integrity, transparency and accountability.

“At the state level, a debate competition among selected schools was held for secondary school students in Osun State in commemoration of 2023 Children’s Day and it was an avenue for these children to contribute their quota to the campaign against corruption while a One-Day Workshop was held for leaders of religion in the state.

“2023 African Union Anti-corruption Day held on 11th July was also commemorated in style with an awareness walk and seminar at the Federal Polytechnic Ede, followed by a One-Day workshop for members of the National Anti-corruption Coalition in Osun State.

A total number of 78 sensitisation sessions covering television, radio and visitations to MDAs have been carried out by ICPC Osun State Office in order to encourage public support and reportage of corrupt practices in the society.”