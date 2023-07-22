We’ve To Promote Our Culture, Tradition, Language – Osunde

Evelyn Ifueko Osunde is a singer and actress. She is the songstress behind the Adorable Voice Gospel Band. She spoke with FRANCIS OGBUAGU on her passion for music, importance of culture and tradition, and what should be done to create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths among others issues.

What inspired you to go into the music industry?

I love music, I love songs. When I was growing up, I do see my late mother sing, but I was not interested then. Later, I joined the church choir and that was where Madam Vera Ado- do spotted me. In 2007, I started following her to functions. Initially, I was not interested to become a professional musician, but I later fell in love with music.

Where there any objections from your parents?

There were no objections from anybody. The reason is that I lost my parents early, so I had no parents that could object to me go- ing into music. The initial objection was from myself, because, I wanted to study Nursing, but because there was no money, and no support from anywhere; I just said, let me learn a trade. So, I went into fashion designing. Madam Adodo saw me singing in the church and she called me to join her crew.

That was how I started going out to functions with her, and that was how I developed interest in music. After some time, she started booking shows for me, because she just wanted to know how strong I am. That was how I started.

How many songs have you done?

I have done two albums. I did one when I was in Adekunle Ajasin University in 2010. It is a five-track album tilted, Rukpamen. Also, I did mine second album in 2019, titled, Jesu Christ mwen, and it also has five songs.

Then in 2020, I did a single titled, Oghifuremagbe and in 2022, November, I did Orienrien-mwen, which is currently trending now.

Is there any musician, you look up to as a mentor?

I look up to Madam Vero Adedodoyin and Influence Akaba, my very good friend. These musicians are my mentors.

How do you see the music industry in Nigeria?

The music industry in Nigeria is interesting but challenging. Nigeria is not an easy place to play music, because the upcoming ones don’t get any support and we need support. Sometimes, you do music and you are looking for somebody to support you.

At the initial time, they may make promises, but at the end of the day, you won’t get the support. Sometimes, you need somebody to promote your songs, but people will look at it with disdain. More so, when it is Benin songs, people look down on it. Other ethnic nationalities patronise songs in their local languages, but mine people don’t patronise their indigenous songs.

We have to promote our culture, our tradition and our language, because that is our root. What some of us do now is a mixture of Benin and English, so that those who don’t understand the Benin language can also understand what the song is saying. The industry is very demanding, we need encouragement.

With high level of unemployment in Nigeria, how do you think government can assist upcoming artists like you?

I expect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to assist upcoming artists financially by establishing an agency of government that can sponsor upcoming artists, just like the students’ loan scheme, using the same modalities of repayment in the students’ loan scheme.

The reason is that the entertainment industry will create a lot of jobs for the teeming youths. We need sponsors, because we don’t have the money, and if the government invest in the entertainment industry, it will yield jobs for our jobless youths.

After doing a song, you will need to publicise it through the media, it cost a lot of money. The media should also assist us in publicity, we need all these support. There are a lot of songs I have done that are on ground, we need sponsors. These are what we expect from the government of President Bola Tinubu.

What genre of music do you play?

I do Afrobeat in an indigenous way, RB, high life, hip-hop and even reggae. It depends on how the inspiration comes. You can be doing something, and an inspiration will just come.