We’ve To Improve In Many Areas Ahead Of W’Cup — D’Tigress Coach

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, must raise their level of performance in several key areas ahead of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, head coach Rena Wakama has said.

The African champions endured a mixed campaign at the recently concluded qualifying tournament, managing just two wins from five games — a performance that has sparked concerns over their preparedness for the global showpiece.

Reacting after the qualifiers, Wakama admitted that her side still has significant work to do if they are to compete strongly against the world’s best teams.

“We have to start better. We have to start games better, make better decisions in critical moments, and continue to improve,” she said.

The D’Tigress handler pointed out that poor starts and lapses in concentration cost the team dearly during the tournament, despite prior preparations in those areas.

“We had a lot of breakdowns in this tournament, especially in areas we have already worked on. We just need to be more focused at the start of games and bring the right energy, that is the main thing,” Wakama added.

The coach’s remarks underline the need for improved execution, discipline, and consistency as the team intensifies preparations for the Mundial.