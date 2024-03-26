We’ve Spent N23bn On Research –Tetfund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) said it has so far spent over N23 billion on funding research. Assistant Director, Research and Development (R&D), Hadiza Ismail, said this yesterday at a validation workshop on ‘Strengthening Research and Innovation Funding Agencies in West Africa’ in Abuja. Ismail said the agency is fully committed to establishing a Science Granting Council in Nigeria.

According to her, the TETFund has continued to financially support research through the National Research Fund and working towards ensuring that research outputs are linked to industry to bring about the desired development. She said: “So far, the Fund has spent over N23 billion on about 912 research projects that have been sponsored. “But that also gives us an insight into the need for this workshop and what we are actually talking about.

Despite the fact that we have given grants to over 900 projects, we want to see how we can link these research projects to industry and get viable outcomes at the end of the day to help Nigeria move forward.” The African Technology Policy Studies (ATPS) Network Executive Director Nicholas Ozor said the workshop was aimed at giving momentum to a project designed to strengthen national research councils in six West African countries.

He said: “Nigeria specifically has an issue currently because they do not yet have a well-recognised national research and innovation funding agency, and that is part of why we are here to work with appropriate agencies and stakeholders within the science and innovation ecosystem to see how we can establish a functional science and innovation funding agency in Nigeria, because other countries in Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, already have these councils functional, and because of that, they are able to receive funding from agencies across the world to support research and development.”