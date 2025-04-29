We’ve Spent N10bn On Empowerment In 5 Years –LASG

Share

The Lagos State Government said it has spent N10 billion in five years to empower vulnerable residents, especially women, through the MicroEnterprise Support Initiative (MESI).

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu of Lagos State made this known on Tuesday in Ikeja, during the empowerment of 1,750 individuals through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation’s (WAPA’s) Initiative (MESI).

He said the initiative was a deliberate action of the government to uplift young entrepreneurs and support them with the needed tools to start their businesses.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I envision a Lagos where every young aspiring entrepreneur is employed or empowered, and I see this micro enterprise support as one of the critical avenue to reach young people in the state.

“We have spent close to N10 billion to buy various equipment in a period of five years, and this is like the ninth time we have come up with this programme within these years.

“We will continue to build schools, hospital, roads, but empowerment programmes of this nature will impact families, communities and the state.

“Apart from the fact that this intervention is key for our administration’s performance, this is the real dividend of democracy where lives are being impacted directly for the growth of the state.”

The governor commended WAPA for coming up with the initiative, saying that it aligned with his administration’s THEMES+ agenda to alleviate poverty and engage vulnerable women in the state.

He urged beneficiaries of the MESI programme to use the equipment given to them to improve their sources of income. He said: “The minimum we expect from you is to use these equipment well, don’t sell it to buy Aso-ebi.

“You were all trained for free and these equipment were also given to you free, to start a business and be financially independent.”

Speaking earlier, Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty, said MESI was one of the programmes through which the state continued to transform lives, foster entrepreneurship, and engage the vulnerable.

Dada said since inception, the initiative had directly empowered thousands of indigent residents of Lagos, by providing equipment, training and giving them start-up capital.

She commended the governor for his immense and continuous support to WAPA. According to her, under Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda, Lagos State has redoubled its focus on social inclusion and economic self-reliance.

