We’ve So Many Undertakers In PDP – Mohammed

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday admitted that there were undertakers within, who would want to kill the party. Mohammed, who is also governor of Bauchi State, said some of the defections from the party were as a result of permutations and calculations towards 2027.

The governor spoke in Abuja after the inauguration of the subcommittee on Media and Communication for the November 15 National Convention Planning Committee of the PDP. Mohammed, who is Chairman of the subcommittee, assured party members that the convention will hold, notwithstanding the gale of defections.

“By the grace of God, no Jupiter will stop us. No dark forces will succeed over us. The dark forces, if they succeed over PDP, they have succeeded over Nigeria. “We are confident; we are not disturbed by the defections, by the shenanigans, by all those doubting Thomases,” he said. Mohammed said he was aware that some members of the party were instigating legal issues to stall the Ibadan convention, but said there is no going back.

“I cannot speak for the National Working Committee, but as a leader within the party, I know they are doing their best to address issues of litigations. “Many are artificially created to undermine us, but we don’t have any faction in the PDP. “At the state level, I have even seen some people taking us to court not to go for a convention.

This is not good and makes some at the National Assembly feel unsafe. “We are addressing these issues squarely. “As a big party with a history since 1999, still with the same logo, colour, manifesto, and leadership, we should commend the National Working Committee for doing well despite limitations,” he added.

The governor, who spoke on the rumoured defections of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he felt concerned, but added that as Chairman of the PDP-GF, he cannot determine the actions or inactions of his colleagues.

According to him, the defections would have been worse if party leaders had not been intervening. “A lot of works have been done behind the scenes. “This defection would have been more devastating at the onset but we have been talking and discussing.

“You know, the style of leadership of the APC-led Federal Government in trying to make this country a one-party state. They have the power of coercion; they have the power of everything. “I cannot say that my colleagues are wrong; they are free to do whatever they choose.

“But, I have been advising them that even those who left are not finding it easier because most of the people at the grassroots level are PDP and are not happy with the defections. “Sometimes, it is done because of permutations and calculations.

I will not denigrate or speak negatively about my colleagues, but I assure you I am not going anywhere. I am in PDP, and my state has no element of division,” he said. The governor said he had discussed with Governor Mbah and he gave him assurances that he was not leaving. “Up till now, he has not told me he is leaving.

It is a personal decision. He is a governor like me. I respect him and his decisions,” the governor said.