We’ve Reviewed Oil Sector Expatriate Quota Administration – FG

Share

The Ministry of Interior has announced a review of the administration of expatriate quotas in the oil sector, in a bid to make the process more transparent and efficient.

The new order makes the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani the only approving authorities, effectively taking such power from the Ministry’s directors.

The Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said prior to the review, a meeting was held with officials of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on the need to create a conducive business environment for enhanced foreign direct investment.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that these allegations are being taken seriously and that proactive steps to address the concerns have been taken.

“It is noteworthy that the Ministry had earlier announced a review of the approving authority for Expatriate Quota (EQ) and Citizenship applications, in a circular dated 12 February 2025 .

“Consequently, in the new framework, all approvals are now domiciled with the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, a swift and necessary shift from its initial administration by Directors.

“The review is in line with the Ministry’s commitment to enhance transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in the administration of EQ and Citizenship applications as it also seeks to address concerns related to potential abuse and irregularities within the system.

“The Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, alongside top management officials of the Ministry as well as the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, recently held a meeting with the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos on the 4th of March, 2025 where the discussions centred on creating conducive business environment and protecting the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria,” the Permanent Secretary said.

She added: “Rising from the meeting, a review committee was set up consisting the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the organised private sector under NECA.

“This committee, according to the Minister, is tasked with examining the current expatriate quota policy as well as making recommendations for improvement where necessary.

“The Minister, again, wishes to assure the public that the Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the administration of expatriate quotas is fair, transparent, and in the best interests of Nigerians.

“Also, the Minister reiterated the commitment of the Ministry in working with stakeholders to address concerns and make improvements to policies and procedures towards the overall growth and development of Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

