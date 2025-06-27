We’ve Resolved To Work Together With Fubara- Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, confirmed that the political rift between him and Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has been resolved following a peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the former Rivers State Governor, said both camps had reached a final agreement to end hostilities and work in unity.

He acknowledged that the crisis had lingered for months but described the Thursday agreement as conclusive.

“We have all agreed to work together with the governor, and the governor also agreed to work together with all of us. We are members of the same political family.

“Yes, just like humans, you have a disagreement, and then you also have a time to settle your disagreement.

“And that has been finally concluded today, and we have come to report to Mr. President, that is what we have agreed. So for me, everything is over.

“And I enjoin everybody who believes to work with us, to also work together with everybody, that there’s no more acrimony. There’s nothing to say.”