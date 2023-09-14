We’ve Resolved 170,000 Cases In 2years – PCC

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has said it resolved 170,000 out of 258,780 cases brought before it between July 1, 2021 and June 1 this year.

Chief Commissioner Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, disclosed this when he led the management of the commission on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

The commission noted that this figure is aside from cases initiated by the commission to address systemic issues in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the private sector.

A statement by the Deputy Director, press, of the Ministry of Information, Suleiman Haruna, quoted Ayo-Yusuf as disclosing that the complaints came “mainly from the Nigerian workforce and the underprivileged, who ordinarily cannot afford the cost of justice in the Nigerian judicial system.”

He added that the PCC adopts “the ombudsman approach of mediation, conciliation, and arbitration, all within the spheres of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism,” stating that the services are free of charge.

According to the chief commissioner, to cover Nigeria adequately, the commission has offices in every state of the country, which is manned by a federal commissioner.

He however regretted that the commission lacks adequate publicity, and called for the support of the ministry.

The minister, Alhaji Idris, commended the PCC for the ADR approach, adding that it has relieved many disputants of the burden of going through the court processes.

By so doing, the minister noted, the cost of getting justice by Nigerians was reduced.

He noted that the activities of the commission were underreported, and assured that the ministry would strive to bring the PCC activities on the front burner so that Nigerians can benefit from their services and restore their confidence in government services.

“We all know that there is a gradual erosion in the kind of trust and confidence that Nigerians have over the years in government and its officials, and that is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is saying that the renewed hope agenda is about renewing the hope of Nigerians about their country, and all of us have a role to play in that assignment,” Idris said.