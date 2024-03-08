We’ve Recycled Over 250,000 Used Tyres Into Other Products – Runsewe

Ifedapo Stephanie Runsewe, after 15 years of experience in the banking and telecommunications sectors, founded FREEE Recycle to mop up used tyres from the environment.

The erstwhile Branch Service Manager at Access Bank Plc., now the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle Limited, in this interview, said, her establishment has recycled over 250,000 tyres into 144,000 square metres of rubber products since inception. She also commended the ban on single-use plastic in Lagos but said the policy must face challenges.

Excerpts:

How did you start this venture and what inspired you to the sector?

Witnessing the detrimental effects of prolonged refuse burning, particularly the burning of tyres, during a visit to Ikenne, Ogun State, impelled me to find a more sustainable solution. The experience led me to explore the tyre recycling industry and ultimately develop this innovative venture after many iterations.

The Lagos State government recently placed a ban on single-use plastics, how do you see this development and to what extent can this help the state that accounts for the largest plastic waste in the subregion?

Lagos’ single-use plastic ban is commendable but faces challenges. While it fosters environmental responsibility, readily available alternatives and robust recycling infrastructure are crucial for success. Encouraging reusable options, biodegradable packaging, and circular economies for recycled materials are key. While I’m unaware of large-scale single-use plastic recycling programs in Lagos, further research might reveal promising initiatives. Through strategic action and collaboration, this ban can be a catalyst for positive change, both in Lagos and beyond.

You recycle tyres into other products, how have you fared in this endeavour?

FREEE has recycled over 250,000 tyres into over 144,000 square meters of rubber products since its inception. In this same period, our recycling activities have resulted in the prevention of over 8,100 metric tons of carbon emissions as well as 2,250 malaria mortalities.

Nigeria is largely an importing nation; we import these tyres which now become your raw materials at the end of their lifespan. Have you started exploring the derived products?

Nigeria’s dependence on imported tyres presents a significant opportunity for the burgeoning tyre recycling industry. While large-scale production of derived products like rubber crumbs and moulded products is still in its early stages, companies like FREEE are actively exploring options via intensive research and development which is a major part of our process and business.

Challenges like infrastructure development and market awareness exist, but with strategic investment and collaboration, the sector holds substantial potential for both environmental and economic benefits.

How sustainable do you think your sector is and what’s the acceptance of your products so far?

The recycling sector is crucial for sustainability, conserving resources and reducing pollution. Demand for high-quality recycled products like FREEE’s is rising due to eco-consciousness, cost-effectiveness, and support from governments and industry. Challenges remain in economic viability, but the sector is poised for growth as the world moves towards a circular economy.

Can you list some of your products and the motivation behind what you do?

FREEE makes eco-friendly rubber tiles (interlock pavers, plain tiles, turtleshell tiles), rubber mats (interlock mats, rubber rolls, doormats, etc.), and sustainable fashion products (flip flops, bags, shoe soles, etc.) from recycled tyres. We are driven by a mission to combat waste, promote sustainability, and empower communities.

Where do you want to see your outfit in the next five years as the Nigerian economy seems shrinking with a high and rising inflation rate?

FREEE aims to be the foremost recycling and manufacturing company in Africa in the next five years. This involves deploying its recycling technology to other African countries. FREEE would also expand its market reach to other African countries, Europe, and the US. FREEE intends to become a champion for the circular economy, not only in Nigeria, but Africa, and the rest of the world.