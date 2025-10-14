We’ve Rebuilt Mosques, Restored Dignity Of Imams, Reoriented Public Morality – Maihulla

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla, says the state’s Ministry of Religious Affairs is not merely a religious institution but a strategic instrument for social policy, public welfare, and moral transformation.

In a syndicated interview, Dr. Maihulla explained that the ministry’s interventions cut across health, education, economic justice, and community cohesion, making it one of the state’s most socially impactful institutions.

“Islam in Sokoto State is not only about worship; it’s an integrated system of values and practices that shape our people’s daily lives,” he said. “Investing in religious infrastructure and guidance delivers cross-cutting benefits, such as cleaner prayer facilities that reduce disease transmission, monthly salary payments for Imams that restore dignity and curb corruption in sermons, and zakat investments that support orphans and vulnerable families.”

The Commissioner highlighted several tangible achievements under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration. These include the rehabilitation and construction of 65 Jumu’ah mosques across the state, many of which are equipped with boreholes and solar power to enhance hygiene and accessibility. He also mentioned the introduction of welfare and support programs for Imams, providing stipends and safeguards against political exploitation, as well as the strengthening of the Zakat and Waqf Agency’s Productive Zakat Model, which channels investments into agriculture and real estate to generate sustainable income for orphans and vulnerable households.

Dr. Maihulla said the ministry’s establishment under Governor Aliyu was in line with Sokoto’s identity as the Seat of the Caliphate and the historical legacy of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio. He emphasized that when government harnesses religious institutions responsibly, it addresses several societal challenges, including health, sanitation, education, and justice.

He further noted that the ministry has also combated dishonest trade practices and promoted fair market conduct, especially during Ramadan, while organizing town halls, radio, and television programs to promote moral conduct and civic responsibility. The ministry has also constructed perimeter walls and deployed security personnel at cemeteries, while training butchers, traders, and market operators on ethical business standards.

According to the Commissioner, the ministry now delivers measurable results across five key pillars— infrastructure, welfare, morality, conflict resolution, and public enlightenment.

“We measure our success through cleaner mosques, fewer disputes, improved livelihoods for the vulnerable, and an overall atmosphere of trust,” Dr. Maihulla said.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs also coordinates interfaith harmony, religious education, zakat and waqf administration, and community security collaboration in Sokoto State.