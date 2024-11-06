We’ve Reach Out To Badenoch, Got No Response – Dabiri-Erewa

Share

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Wednesday revealed that her office has reached out to the newly elected leader of the United Kingdom (UK)’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch a few times and got no response.

Speaking in an interview, Dabiri-Erewa, whose office oversees activities of Nigerians in the diaspora, said they won’t force Kemi Badenoch, to identify with her Nigerian roots.

According to the NiDCOM boss, it depends on Kemi to decide whether to appreciate the Nigerianess in her and if she wants to work with Nigeria.

“It depends on if she identifies the Nigerianess in her. We have reached out to her once or twice without any response, so we don’t force people to accept to be Nigerian,

“If you appreciate the Nigerianess in you and you want to work with us, we are open to everybody, but we cannot force you to appreciate the Nigerianess in you. You remember the Miss Universe Nigeria in South Africa.

“Until she got into a little problem with South Africa she identified with Nigeria, and she identified with Nigeria, came to Nigeria and we hosted her. As long as that blood is in you, you are a Nigerian. She noted

New Telegraph recalls that the Conservatives on Saturday elected Badenoch as its new leader, replacing Rishi Sunak.

Badenoch came out on top in the two-horse race with former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57 per cent of the votes of party members.

