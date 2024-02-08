We’ve Raised Task Force Against Dollarisation, Currency Mutilation –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the establishment of a special task force in all its zonal commands for the enforcement of extant laws against currency mutilation and “dollarisation” of the economy.

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, said the development was aimed at protecting the economy from possible “abuses.”

It read: “The Task Force, inaugurated by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, was raised to protect the economy from abuses, leakages and distortions exposing it to instability and disruption.

“Already, the Commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Also, proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the Commission.